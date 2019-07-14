Gardening with Neil Fisher: Jericho's vivid with bottlebrush

BEAUTIFUL BOTTLEBRUSH: Callistemon Pink Alma has clear pink flowers during the cooler months of the year. It is very hardy and prefers a sunny position.

BEAUTIFUL BOTTLEBRUSH: Callistemon Pink Alma has clear pink flowers during the cooler months of the year. It is very hardy and prefers a sunny position. Contributed

NO MATTER where you are in Central Queensland, bottlebrushes are massed in flowers. That is the case for one of the most attractive townships along the Capricorn Highway.

The town of Jericho is about 500km west of Rockhampton. And you find one of the largest collections of callistemons or bottlebrushes growing in the town's well-manicured parks and gardens.

The bottlebrush has proved to be an exceptional performer. Feedback from many western gardeners is that they are still alive when the rest of the garden is nothing more than a dried arrangement.

This season's flowering is more vivid and prolific even though conditions have been so tough. The following are some colourful callistemons or bottlebrushes that can be found growing in the gardens of Jericho.

Callistemon Injune is a semi-weeping shrub with silvery-grey foliage and profusions of pink flowers that fade to white. This bottlebrush will grow to about 3m high and will tolerate quite dry conditions.

Callistemon Kings Park Special is an upright growing tall shrub 3-4m x 1.5m with dark-green leaves and red new growth. During spring masses of deep red brushes appear that are up to 13cm long. It requires a sunny, moist position, makes an excellent screen plant and attracts honeyeaters.

Callistemon Pachyphyllus Green is a low-spreading shrub 1m x 1.5m with narrow light green leaves. Lime green brushes appear during spring and autumn. It requires a sunny position and should be pruned after flowering. It will also attract honeyeaters.

Callistemon Pink Champagne is an upright shrub with narrow light green leaves. Soft pink brushes are produced during spring and autumn. It requires a sunny position and should be pruned after flowering. It is also attractive to honeyeaters.

Callistemon Pink Alma is a dense rounded shrub growing to 2m x 2m, with clear pink flowers during the cooler months of the year. It is very hardy and prefers a sunny position. Prune after flowering to develop shape.

Callistemon Rose Opal is a compact shrub to 2m high and will make a colourful windbreak. It bears masses of showy red brushes through the warmer months of the year and can be grown in full sun to light shade. It will tolerate a wide range of soils and will even grow in poorly drained positions.

Callistemon Salignus or Willow Bottlebrush is a medium-to-tall very dense shrub 3-5m x 2m with bright green leaves and pink new tips. It requires a sunny, moist position and bears clusters of lemon bottlebrushes, which cover the plant in spring. It also attracts honeyeaters.

Callistemon Viminalis Bob's Creek is a large, heavy, weeping shade tree with willow-like branches and rough scaly bark. Bright 15cm long brushes appear in spring. It is capable of withstanding strong wind, floods or drought. This bottlebrush will grow up to 15m high.

Callistemon Viminalis Dawson River is a medium-to-tall shrub with narrow foliage and an extreme weeping habit. Clusters of red flowers will appear in spring and autumn and will grow well in most positions. Best pruned after flowering and is very bird-attractive.

Callistemon Viminalis Wilderness White is an attractive upright tall shrub with beautiful lime green foliage. This native from Copper Lode Falls Dam in North Queensland has unique clear white flowers. Prune and shape after flowering.

What you may not know is that the scientific name for bottlebrush is now melaleuca.

A few years ago the bright sparks down south decided that all callistemon would be reclassified as melaleucas. But most gardeners will always know the bottlebrush as callistemon.

So, in future, it might become a little confusing when shopping in nurseries as a bottlebrush might be labelled as either a callistemon or melaleuca.

So always ask your nursery person for advice.