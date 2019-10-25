GARDENING WITH NEIL: Waterwise week

This week, many council’s throughout Queensland embraced waterwise education for their local residents and one of the biggest areas where water can be saved is within the garden.

Unfortunately, there are many urban myths about what constitutes a waterwise garden. Some believe that the only way to have a waterwise garden is to have a Mexican-style garden with nothing but succulents, cacti terracotta pots and pebbles. With an adobe home, this style of garden can be quite attractive, but you don’t have to be that dramatic to save water in the garden.

I often get asked the question “Can there be more than one waterwise type garden?” If you had the opportunity to travel on the Rockhampton Garden Competition bus tour, you would have seen that the three prize-winning waterwise gardens were very different in their plant choice and garden style.

Each still followed some very important guidelines when creating their gardens. All of these gardens were planned in advance, used soil mixtures high in vegetable matter, were very well mulched and used compatible plants.

When selecting plants, particularly plants native to South Africa, the southern states of America, Central America and the Mediterranean can all provide an array of colourful, attractive foliaged plants for your waterwise garden. The native garden, using plant species from the dry tropic areas, can also provide a beautiful selection of plants for a native waterwise garden. These plants can provide you with at least four or five different garden styles.

A visit to your local nursery this weekend can give you a good indication of the waterwise plant varieties available for this area. The following are some of my favourite colourful waterwise shrubs.

Calliandra haematocephlala or Red Pom Pom is a large spreading shrub, growing up to 3m. It can be kept trimmed into small hedged without a lot of effort. Showy red pom-pom flowers appear most of the year, though heaviest during July and August.

Callistemon Little John is a dwarf hybrid of Callistemon viminalis growing to 1m high, for average soil in full sun. The flowers are dark red in spring and autumn. Relatively slow at first but worth waiting for. Ideal for low hedge planting.

Cassia artemisioides or Silver Cassia is a small rounded shrub 2m x 1.5m with fine silvery blue/grey foliage. Bright yellow cup-shaped flowers covers the plant during winter and spring. It requires a sunny, well-drained position and is a very attractive shrub.

Eremophila Summertime Blue is a dense cascading shrub to 1.2m by 1.2m, its large showy blue flowers bloom most of the warmer months of the year. It is suitable for any soil type or texture in full sun or part shade, withstands some waterlogging, is a salt tolerant and frost hardy. An excellent plant for rockeries, borders and low screens for exposed positions.

Galphimia glauca or Golden Shower is a fast growing, evergreen medium shrub to 2m with masses of beautiful yellow star-shaped flowers during spring and summer. It prefers well-drained soil in full sun but will tolerate some shade. It is frost and drought tolerant and is also suitable for most inland locations around Central Queensland.

Grewia occidentalis or Lavender Star is a shrubby evergreen scrambling plant will also tolerate mild frost. As the common name refers, the lavender star-shaped flowers occur just about all year round, but colour can range from pink to mauve with a yellow centre. The Lavender Star makes a great feature shrub in established gardens and is an ideal screening plant for tropical gardens. For a compact habit prune often, especially after flowering.

Plumbago auriculata is a hardy, drought resistant evergreen shrub to 1.2m high and bears sky blue or white flowers throughout the warmer months. Regular heavy pruning in late winter encourages flowering and maintains a dense growth. It is ideal for informal hedges or planting on slopes and requires a well-drained sunny position.

Russellia equisetiformis or Coral Plant is a very hardy cascading small shrub that would be one of the most under-utilised landscape plants. Russellia produces small red cigar-like flowers from spring to autumn that makes a spectacular display. There as also yellow, orange and ruby red flowering forms of Russellia equisetiformis.