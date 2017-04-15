Gardens fight back from flood

This competition-winning garden on the corner Wood and Bolsover streets has recovered quickly after being almost complently flooded.

WHAT a difference a month makes. This time last month I was at a local government meeting in Biloela where the drought was discussed along with concerns that there may not be enough water available to sustain crops, let alone gardens.

Since then all we have been talking about is water, water everywhere.

In the past week I have received numerous e-mails and phone calls from all over Central Queensland with reports on plants that have survived the floods, others asking for advice about plants that are struggling to survive and others with stories of plants that simply did not read the books on flood survival.

So over the next few weeks I will write about many of the gardens that I have visited in the wake of the flood and the stories these gardens can tell.

I will also provide advice on some of the problems encountered.

In recent days I visited two gardens that I have always admired, one in Depot Hill and the other in Lakes Creek.

These gardens get swamped every flood yet, due to sheer hard work, they always return better than before.

On the corner Wood and Bolsover streets is a competition-winning garden that was almost completely flooded this time around.

When I called in Wednesday afternoon the plants had been cleared of sediment and hosed down and the silt had almost been completely removed from the lawn.

The most noticeable thing was just how many plants were already recovering, including fresh flushes of flowers.

Many of the shrubs in the garden were looking great, despite it being only days after the floodwaters have dropped.

Among the plants looking good was an Allamanda Cherry Ripe, a large self-supporting shrub bearing masses of bright dark cherry-coloured trumpet flowers. This shrub makes an excellent specimen for the patio, balcony or around the pool.

Duranta repens Blue Cascade and Duranta repens Geisha Girl are two very hardy hybrid shrubs that will grow to approximately two metres. These hybrids have a very dense shape, and will tolerate the toughest of conditions. Blue Cascade becomes speckled all over with thousands of tiny, dark blue flowers, and Geisha Girl has a pale mauve flower with a white petticoat.

A plant that many gardeners may be surprised to know survived the floods at Depot Hill is the Gardenia florida. This plant has been in cultivation in Australia for years and is still regarded as one of the best shrubs commercially available.

I have found this shrub performs brilliantly in a variety of conditions. Gardenia florida has glossy green foliage with heavily scented blooms white from late spring to early autumn.

The other garden that I always admire is the market in Stack St where you are immediately greeted by to plants in full bloom.

The first is the Canna Lilly which is, in my opinion, the plant that can add more of a tropical touch to a garden than any other plant.

This plant is also a flood warrior. There are two general varieties of Canna Lillies available to local gardeners. The taller varieties growing up to two metres high, and more recently, a series of dwarf varieties. The large green, reddish or bronze of the foliage, combined with its spectacular array of flower shades from single colours to brilliant, technicolour combinations, definitely add a splash of the tropics to any garden.

The other plant survivor of Stack St has not read the book as it should be dead but instead is in full bloom.

This plant is the Garlic Creeper or Pseudocalymma alliaceum.

The common name comes from the garlicky aroma the vine has when its leaves and flowers are crushed. In fact all plants of this plant will have a mild garlic aroma.

The flowers of this creeper start out as a deep lavender colour with a white throat. As the flowers start to fade the colours change from the deep lavender to an even paler lavender eventually fading to almost white. In the coming weeks you see all three different colour shades on the plant at the same time.

This evergreen fast-growing creeper is very hardy in local conditions.

I have seen plants growing in positions that you would not expect a tropical plant to grow but this one thrives.

One other interesting fact about this plant is that in Southeast Asia the Garlic Creeper is grown in pots to help get rid of bad luck.

Please contact me if you have any other plant flood survivors or failures.