Gardens transform into pop-up shops tomorrow morning

ARMSTRONG St will come alive on Thursday with pop-up microbusiness stalls operated by trainees from three different programs within the Multicultural Development Association.

The trainees are working towards a Certificate I in Conservation and Land Management and toiled in yesterday's heat to have the street's community garden looking its best for the event which runs from 10am to 1pm.

They will be joined by trainees in Cert III Microbusiness who are in the final weeks of planning how to start their own small businesses.

"The pop-up stalls are an opportunity for our trainees to practise their community engagement skills," said MDA co-ordinator Suemantha Lewis.

"It's important they get a measure of locals' interest in their products and how to market them effectively."

Among the stalls, set among the thriving community gardens in North Rockhampton, will be homemade products for sale including skincare and plants as well as preloved clothing.

Participants in MDA's ParentsNext program, which works with parents to help them set education and employment goals, will also attend.

MDA is now taking enrolments for the next Microbusiness course, which begins on November 16.