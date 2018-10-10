Rohan joins Cats on a two-year deal

GEELONG has snapped up Sydney speedster Gary Rohan in exchange for a low draft pick.

The Cats swapped pick No. 61 for Rohan.

He joins the Cats on a two-year contract.

The Swans then on-traded that fourth-round selection to North Melbourne in exchange for Ryan Clarke - meaning they essentially traded Rohan for Clarke.

Rohan played 106 games with the Swans over nine seasons, booting 96 goals. He appeared in 15 finals, including the 2014 and 2016 grand finals.

The 27-year-old was originally selected by the Swans with the sixth pick in the 2009 AFL national draft, and now returns to Geelong where he was a stand out with the Falcons in the TAC Cup.

"We welcome Gary and his family to our club and are excited to have been able to secure his services," Geelong recruiting and list manager Stephen Wells said.

Carlton has recruited Mitch McGovern from Adelaide in an AFL trade which also involves Sydney, while North Melbourne have signed Port Adelaide's Jared Polec and Jasper Pittard.

McGovern and Polec, whose futures have been a talking point throughout the season, both found new homes on day three of the league's trade period.

The Blues acquired McGovern and a future third-round pick from the Crows.

Adelaide's compensation for losing the 23-year-old McGovern was the Swans' first-round pick (No.13), a future fifth-round selection from Carlton plus SANFL talent Shane McAdam (one of the Blues' pre-draft access picks). Sydney received picks No.26 and No.28 from the Blues, and No.40 from the Crows.

Gary Rohan is coming to Geelong. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

Port parted with Polec, Pittard and pick No.48 in exchange for pick No.11 and a future fourth-round selection.

"Jared has been an outstanding player and is coming off a career-best year," Kangaroos football manager Cameron Joyce said on the club's website.

"He will no doubt add a tremendous amount of run and class to our list.

"Jasper is a highly-skilled defender who can do a lot of damage with his rebound and run." Wednesday's trading activity commenced with Brisbane offloading picks No.24, No.58 and No.79 to Gold Coast in exchange for selections No.32, No.41, No.44 and No.77.

The Lions, who signed Geelong's Lincoln McCarthy on Monday, are ramping up their pursuit of Fremantle's reigning best and fairest Lachie Neale.

Brisbane may use the additional pick to help ensure they ward off rival bidders and recruit academy prospect Connor McFadyen in the draft.

Sydney, keen to sign highly-rated academy player Nick Blakey, are another club keen to shore up their position in the draft.