Gary the Goat remembered

James Dezarnaulds aka Jimbo Bazoobi at The Saleyards Distillery with a bottle of Gary the Goat rum.

James Dezarnaulds aka Jimbo Bazoobi at The Saleyards Distillery with a bottle of Gary the Goat rum. Allan Reinikka ROK120918agoat1

GARY the goat is a household name across social media with 1.7 million followers.

The goat quickly became a household name on social media through his stand up shows at country pubs nationwide.

Sadly, the internet sensation passed away last year just days after stand-up shows in Rockhampton and Emerald.

But he is set to be honoured through a statue at Rockhampton's very own Saleyards Distillery.

The Saleyards Distillery has even produced a rum in honour of the beloved goat.

Gary's owner Jimbo Bazoobi said it was only fitting for the rum to be named after the politically incorrect character.

"You have the Capricorn theme in Rocky, the Saleyards had goats, it all fitted in,” he said.

On Friday night, the hotel will also host a premier of the Gary the Goat movie called Jimbo's and Gary's Aussie Aussie Odyssey.

The movie is about Gary's journey and his shows around the countryside.

Jimbo has edited the movie and is previewing it across local watering holes.

Eventually, he would like to enter the movie into film festivals.

He edited it to be a true representation of Gary's life and has been gauging audience reaction.

"I am getting responses who haven't even heard of Gary but are laughing the whole way through and crying in the end, he dies in the end,” Jimbo said.

"It was a beautiful death, he wasn't hit by a car.”

Gary the Goat passed away in November following a short cancer battle.

Jimbo knew he wanted to do something to remember his little mate and took him to a taxidermy business in Gympie.

He is raising money from movie ticket sales to fund the procedure, which is costing $15,000.

Jimbo is also hoping to raise $50,000 for a bronze statue and $100,000 for the movie.

He has plans of starting a kickstarter campaign.

For the taxidermy statue, Gary will be in a compromising position with another goat - a true representation of his character, Jimbo said.

So it was only fitting for him to be on display at the Saleyards.

"It's pretty amazing, the Capricorn, a country town where Gary loved going, this goat history at the Saleyards,” Jimbo said.