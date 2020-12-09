Menu
Police, QFES and paramedics were called to a reported gas bottle explosion at Agnes Water. FILE PHOTO.
News

Gas bottle explosion ignites Agnes Water garage

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
9th Dec 2020 4:54 PM
FIRE FIGHTERS extinguished an Agnes Water garage after a gas bottle explosion this afternoon.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said officers were alerted to a gas bottle explosion at Masthead Drive at 4.15pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said three crews arrived at the scene at 4.35pm and found a fire in a six-by-six metre shed.

“When they arrived they said it was a double-car garage that was alight,” the spokeswoman said.

“They reported there were solar panels on the roof.

“Fire fighters extinguished the fire with hoses.”

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics responded to the incident.

“Paramedics attended the scene and were not required to transport any patients,” the spokeswoman said.

Gladstone Observer

