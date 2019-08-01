Gas company gets closer to tapping Galilee reserves

EMERGING energy company Galilee Energy Limited has come a step closer to tapping a Central Queensland gas reserve for production.

The Glenaras Gas Project is based in the western section of the Galilee Basin in Central Queensland.

The project identified the west Galilee as a "sweet spot” for coal seam gas following considerable exploration activity over the last 15 years.

So far, the company has invested $90 million into more than 700km of seismic testing, over 20 exploration core holes and three multi-well pilots.

As a result of this activity, the company claims to have found CSG potential that is "well understood and is highly prospective”.

Glenaras Gas Project's latest progress was the enhanced five-well multi-lateral pilot which is designed to draw down the coal below critical desorption (the release of an adsorbed substance from a surface) and produce commercial gas flow rates.

Yesterday Galilee Energy said the pilot was a success during an ASX announcement.

Site map of the Glenarus Gas Project contributed

"Over the past two weeks, the surface facilities and lease flow lines have been fully installed,” the statement read.

"Each of the five lateral Glenaras wells have undergone initial flow production tests as part of the ESP commissioning process and the wells have now been brought online for continuous production.”

"The strong initial productivity observed in each of the wells during this testing phase combined with clear pressure responses in each of the wells, confirms the excellent productivity and connectivity of the targeted R3 coal seam.

"This augurs well for achieving the pilot's intended objective of accelerating the depressurisation process and achieving commercial gas flow rates.”

Galilee Energy managing director Peter Lansom discussed the pilot's success.

"Once again another great effort from my team to bring all five wells online safely and within the total programme budget of $8million,” he said

"We will continue to update the market with production rates from the pilot as we continue to make progress with our objective of supplying material gas volumes into the east coast gas market.”

The company statement summary read "production will be ramped up over the coming weeks to achieve full reservoir drawdown.”