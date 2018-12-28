Gas deployed, M'boro jail placed into lockdown

TEAR gas was deployed and a unit was placed into lockdown after prisoners caused a disturbance at the Maryborough Jail.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokeswoman said five prisoners caused a disturbance in a secure unit at the correctional centre on Friday morning, causing damage to the cell.

The prisoners refused to comply with officers, who deployed gas to subdue them.

The unit was placed in lockdown and will remain in lockdown for the rest of the day.

No officers were injured.

Maryborough Correctional Centre general manager Alan Ingram said the officers acted "professionally and effectively to minimise the risk associated with the behaviour of this small group of prisoners".