Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Mount Isa mine was forced to evacuate after an ammonia leak.
A Mount Isa mine was forced to evacuate after an ammonia leak.
Environment

Gas leak forces evacuation at mine site

by Sam Bidey
29th Jul 2019 9:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GAS leak at a North Queensland mine site forced a building to be evacuation.

Glencore the operator of the mine confirmed there was a "localised ammonia leak" in one of the buildings on site shortly before 3pm on Sunday.

"The leak was detected by our monitoring systems and the building was immediately evacuated," a Glencore spokeswoman said.

"Emergency procedures were activated and (Queensland Fire and Emergecny Services) responded to the incident."

The spokeswoman said there were no injuries from the leak and an investigation into the incident had started.

Copper and zinc is produced at the mine which is run by mining giant Glencore.

More Stories

ammonia evacuation gas leak mine safety mining mount isa mines

Top Stories

    Police update on mystery Pham death investigation

    premium_icon Police update on mystery Pham death investigation

    Crime The Rocky teenager's body was discovered in a car in Gladstone.

    UPDATE: Offenders on the run after alleged machete attack

    premium_icon UPDATE: Offenders on the run after alleged machete attack

    News A man in his 50s received multiple stab wounds

    Cyclones unstoppable as 'best team in QBL competition'

    premium_icon Cyclones unstoppable as 'best team in QBL competition'

    News 'I honestly believe we're winning the competition'

    Rockets put up impressive fight against QBL ladder leaders

    premium_icon Rockets put up impressive fight against QBL ladder leaders

    News Rockhampton's core group of Ogilvy, O'Mara and Robateau shine again