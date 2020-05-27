Gas leak shuts down BP for more than an hour

QFES responded to reports of a gas leak at a workplace in Marmor this morning. Photo: Bev Lacey

EMERGENCY services raced to reports of a gas leak at a workplace in Marmor this morning.

Two fire crews were sent to, what is believed to be the BP Truckstop, on the corner of the Bruce Hwy and Tynan St.

The first crew arrived at 6.15am. Paramedics and police were also called to attend.

Fireys equipped their breathing apparatus and found a small leak on a liquid inlet valve. They spoke with management and all systems were shut down.

After speaking with a gas examiner, crews continued to monitor the area and conduct tests, which produced zero readings.

Crews were able to shut down the leak and the gas examiner was happy for the building to reopen, excluding gas operations. Crews left the scene at 7.20am.