Jayden Roach, 20, pleaded guilty to drug charges.
Gas mask attached to water pipe amid bush raver's drug stash

10th Nov 2018 6:00 AM
AN UNEMPLOYED man acquired a stash of drugs and paraphernalia "for a bush rave” that shocked a magistrate into believing there was more to his story.

Jayden Roach, 20, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to two drug possession charges and one charge over drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said police attended a Menzies St, Rockhampton, address about other matters.

He said they could smell marijuana and Roach consented to them searching the property.

Police found 22.03g of marijuana, four seeds and 1.25g of MDMA.

They also found five glass pipes, electric scales, an electric grinder, two bowls, scissors and a gas mask attached to a water pipe used to smoke marijuana.

The court heard Roach had been out of work for two months and living with his girlfriend when he was busted with the drugs.

He told police he had saved up the money to buy the gear for the purpose of using it at a 'bush rave'.

"If someone is going to those efforts to acquire all of that paraphernalia, it indicates to me there is a problem here,” magistrate Cameron Press said.

As it was Roach's first drug offence before court, his legal representative Samantha Legrady submitted the appropriate penalty was drug diversion.

"One bout of education is not going to be enough for this defendant,” Mr Press replied.

He sentenced Roach to a nine-month probation order and no conviction was recorded.

