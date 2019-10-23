Gateway Industry Park continues its growth

Plans for an oil and lubrication and outdoor furniture business to be located in the Gateway Business and Industry Park in Hidden Valley.

Plans for an oil and lubrication and outdoor furniture business to be located in the Gateway Business and Industry Park in Hidden Valley.

AN OIL and furniture business could be the next tenants of Yeppoon’s Gateway Business and Industry Park.

Rufus Design group submitted an application to Livingstone Shire Council recently for a new development.

The project is for a client who currently operates two businesses out of Banana.

One is an oil and lubricant distribution business and the second is an outdoor furniture manufacturing business.

The report states the client is looking for a sea change and is wanting to relocate his businesses to Yeppoon.

He has signed a contract for 9 Pineapple Dr, Hidden Valley, where he would like to build a new shed to accommodate both businesses.

The sale of the property is pending council approval for this application.

The furniture business uses predominantly Central Queensland hardwoods, which are previously milled and naturally dried.

These are used for producing “robust outdoor furniture and fine indoor furniture”.

Most of the furniture is distributed to shops for sale to the general public through Central Queensland.

The oil and lubrication business would be an “oil storage warehouse”, storing and distributing packaged oil and greases.

The drums and containers range from 5 litres to 1,000 litres.

A forklift is used to unload pallets at delivery and the owner distributes to clients.

The businesses are expected to operate from 7am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday with no operations on Sundays or public holidays. The application adheres to the requirements and codes of The Gateway Business & Industry Park Master Planned Estate.

The building is 877.4 sqm and at the rate of one carpark per 70 sqm gross floor area, 13 carparks are required for the development.

The application states a new industrial reinforced concrete crossover driveway would be installed.

Rufus Design Group’s senior designer Dale Webb stated in his summary “The proposed development creates good industrial stock for the community of Yeppoon, which promotes business growth and employment opportunities and is commended to council.

“This planning report has demonstrated that the proposal generally complies with the relevant codes and has merit for approval.”