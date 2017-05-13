Gateway proves a 'game-changer' for Young's Bus Service

GAME CHANGER: Phil Young inspects progress on his new office, which is being constructed with a new form of PVC panelling. The local businessman is moving his 60-year-old family transport business to the new Gateway Business and Industry Precinct.

IT'S a new and exciting chapter for long-time Capricorn Coast family business Young's Bus Service, as they prepare to move their entire transport operation to Livingstone Shire's new state-of-the-art Gateway Business and Industry Precinct.

Located just five minutes from the Yeppoon CBD off Yeppoon-Rockhampton Road, the 56ha Gateway site is a six-stage, master-planned development for innovative commercial developments which will be progressively delivered over the next 10 to 15 years.

Phil Young, whose family has owned and operated Young's Bus Service for more than 60 years, said the opportunity move their business to the Coast's first dedicated business andindustry precinct - while also being one of the first in CQ to utilise a new cost-effective and environmentally sound building material - was simply too good to refuse.

Aerial view of the precinct. Contributed

"We are roughly mid-way through construction of our new office building, and have opted to use a new form of PVC panelling which is not only cheaper and more weather resistant than traditional materials, but 100% recyclable," he said.

Phil said he was aiming to begin operations from the new Gateway depot in early July, as Young's continue to expand their operations across Central Queensland and beyond.

"We operate buses from Mt Morgan to the Capricorn Coast; all the way from Farnborough to Keppel Sands and service around 3,500 passengers per day," Phil said.

"We have 38 buses in total, but we'll be keeping about 14 of them at our new depot here at the Gateway, meaning we not only have a fully-integrated work site, but greater accessibility to both Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast."

Mayor Bill Ludwig said the relocation of Young's Bus Service, along with a range of new and exciting businesses, is proof the Gateway Business and Industry Precinct is a genuine 'game-changer' for business attraction and will continue to drive economic growth, private investment and local job creation across the entire region.

"By offering premium services including an established transport hub with B-Double access, high-speed fibre to premise internet connectivity, town water and access to industrial quality reuse water, we are continuing to position the Capricorn Coast as the preferred base for new and existing business," Mayor Ludwig said.