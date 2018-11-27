Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Joanne McCauley
Joanne McCauley Philip Norrish
Crime

Gatton cyclist murder-accused denied bail bid

Peter Hardwick
by
27th Nov 2018 9:59 AM | Updated: 12:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN accused to running down a cyclist in Gatton in 2012 has had her bail bid denied in the Supreme Court.

Joanne Marie McAuley, 46, is charged with one count of murder over the death of cyclist Shui Ki Chan near Gatton.

Ms McAuley has been in custody since she was charged with murder following a Coronial Inquest into the death which occurred on August 22, 2012.

Barrister David Jones, for Ms McAuley, this morning applied before the Toowoomba Supreme Court to have his client released on bail as the matter progresses through the courts.

The application was objected to by Crown prosecutor Mark Green.

Justice Martin Burns QC denied Ms McAuley and adjourned the matter to a later date.

cyclist death gatton murder toowoomba supreme court
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Eight tug boats help free stranded coal ship near Gladstone

    Eight tug boats help free stranded coal ship near Gladstone

    Breaking A COAL ship bound for China ran aground this morning near Facing Island.

    • 27th Nov 2018 12:31 PM
    Rural firies' huge sacrifice to fight 'horrendous' inferno

    premium_icon Rural firies' huge sacrifice to fight 'horrendous' inferno

    News Meet one of the smaller brigade's battling the huge Deepwater blaze.

    Well-known bowler charged with wife's manslaughter

    premium_icon Well-known bowler charged with wife's manslaughter

    Crime Arrest was the culmination of an exhaustive police investigation

    Local Partners