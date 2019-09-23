Gavel down on delays Lawyers, police told no more than 30 days

Legal office of lawyers, justice and law concept : Wooden judge gavel or a wood hammer and a soundboard used by a judge person on a desk in a courtroom with a blurred brass scale of justice behind.

A ROCKHAMPTON magistrate has put the gavel down on delays in court cases.

Magistrate Cameron Press told lawyers in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday that he would only allow 30 days for case conferencing to take place in the future.

Case conferencing is a process were lawyers, or defendants, negotiate the facts of the allegations, or negotiate to have charges downgraded.

It is a step taken prior to sentencing, or if no resolution comes from the conferencing, a brief is ordered and the case goes to a hearing or trial.

Mr Press first commented, when Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Services lawyer Dominic Jorgensen requested one of his client’s cases be adjourned while waiting for police to respond to a case conferencing submission, that: “every single case ATSILS has is being case conferenced”.

“From now on, if case conferencing isn’t completed swiftly, a brief will be ordered,” he said.

When Mr Jorgensen’s colleague, Samantha Legrady, requested to have one of her clients’ case adjourned, Mr Press informed her he was ordering a brief of evidence.

“It’s now been 21 days since this matter was indicated it was going to be case conferenced,” Mr Press said.

“I’m not allowing any longer than 30 days for case conferencing.”

When ATSILS lawyer Zoe Craven told Mr Press she was waiting for copies of recordings to be provided by police prosecution, Mr Press ordered a brief of evidence.

But it was not just ATSILS matters that Mr Press put the gavel down on. He also ordered briefs of evidence in one of Legal Aid lawyer Caitlin Shannon-Dear’s clients.

“What’s of concern is some of these people remain in custody while all this is going on,” Mr Press said.

Mr Press is not the first Rockhampton-based magistrate to knuckle down on court delays.

Acting magistrate Mark Morrow ordered fresh affidavits from police explaining delays in gathering evidence for full briefs of evidence in August 2018, stating he did not want to see a repeat of Troy Allan Donovan’s case.

Mr Donovan was remanded in custody for two years on a manslaughter charge which was later dismissed.

The charge was finally dismissed when medical records ruled out Mr Donovan’s actions as causing the death of his defacto.