Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The historic Gavial Creek bridge
The historic Gavial Creek bridge
Council News

Gavial Creek Bridge works blow out of budget

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
23rd Sep 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE GAVIAL Creek Bridge has made its way back to the Rockhampton Regional Council table.

It was previously discussed many times as the bridge was in very poor structural condition with serious deterioration and damage, perceived to be at the end of its useful life.

A new bridge, with a budget of $150,000 was to be installed.

There was discussions around what to do with the bridge as it was a railways bridge in the 1850s and second-hand bridge in the early 1900s, having held significant historic sentiments.

It could not be kept in its existing state as there was concerns it would cause significant damage to the new bridge in a flood event.

Councillors William and Wickerson with the new Gavial Creek Bridge plans
Councillors William and Wickerson with the new Gavial Creek Bridge plans

Council moved in July 2019 to prepare parts of the existing bridge and convert it into a fishing platform.

It has now been revealed this will come at a “significant cost”.

It was discussed at council’s meeting on Tuesday they could keep the steel trusses and reinstate them for an alternate use.

The bridge will need to be removed while the crane was there to install the new one.

gavial creek rockhampton regional council meeting timber bridges tmbhistory
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three vehicles crash nose-to-tail in South Rocky

        Premium Content Three vehicles crash nose-to-tail in South Rocky

        News A lane of the Bruce Highway is blocked following a multiple vehicle crash.

        • 23rd Sep 2020 10:48 AM
        MORNING REWIND: 7 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 7 top stories you may have missed

        News If you blinked, you might have missed some of Tuesday’s big stories. Catch up on...

        COURT LIST: 52 names appearing in Rocky’s courts today

        Premium Content COURT LIST: 52 names appearing in Rocky’s courts today

        News See the full list of the 52 people appearing in Rockhampton’s Magistrates courts...

        Fields, selections for Rockhampton greyhound meeting

        Premium Content Fields, selections for Rockhampton greyhound meeting

        Greyhounds Get on a winner: 10 races on tonight’s program.