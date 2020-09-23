Gavial Creek Bridge works blow out of budget

THE GAVIAL Creek Bridge has made its way back to the Rockhampton Regional Council table.

It was previously discussed many times as the bridge was in very poor structural condition with serious deterioration and damage, perceived to be at the end of its useful life.

A new bridge, with a budget of $150,000 was to be installed.

There was discussions around what to do with the bridge as it was a railways bridge in the 1850s and second-hand bridge in the early 1900s, having held significant historic sentiments.

It could not be kept in its existing state as there was concerns it would cause significant damage to the new bridge in a flood event.

Councillors William and Wickerson with the new Gavial Creek Bridge plans

Council moved in July 2019 to prepare parts of the existing bridge and convert it into a fishing platform.

It has now been revealed this will come at a “significant cost”.

It was discussed at council’s meeting on Tuesday they could keep the steel trusses and reinstate them for an alternate use.

The bridge will need to be removed while the crane was there to install the new one.