A 13-year-old girl has not been seen since Monday.
News

Gayndah teenager not seen for three days

14th Mar 2019 6:41 PM

A GAYNDAH teenager who was last seen on Monday could have been travelling to Caboolture. 

The girl, aged 13, was was seen on March in Meson St according to Queensland Police, but hasn't been seen since and has not contacted her family. 

"Concerns are held for her welfare as her behaviour is out of character," police said in a statement.

"She is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 160cms tall and has a slim build and blonde hair."

Anyone who has seen the girl has been urged to contact police.

