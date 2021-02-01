GBH charges remain in place after alleged victim’s death

Police are waiting for the results of an autopsy for a victim involved in an alleged assault at Lakes Creek last week.

Police will not consider upgrading charges against Hamid Hussien until an autopsy on his alleged victim is completed.

after the man he allegedly assaulted later died in hospital

A 32-year-old man sustained critical injuries as a result of an alleged assault at a Mackay St, Lakes Creek home on Thursday January 28 shortly before 10pm.

Tragically, he died from severe head injuries in Rockhampton Hospital on Saturday afternoon.

It is alleged the man was hit with a wooden chair handle and had to be revived on scene by emergency services.

Lakes Creek man Mr Hussein, 35, was charged on January 29 with one count of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

His matter was mentioned in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday afternoon where he made no bid for bail.

He is expected to appear in court again on March 12.

Police say the alleged victim and Mr Hussein were known to each other.

A number of people involved in the alleged incident are non-English speaking and police have been working with interpreters.

Rockhampton CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey told ABC Capricornia Mr Hussien's charges would not change until the autopsy results were released.

Investigations into the man's death are ongoing.