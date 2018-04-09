GC2018 curtain call for squash star

Malta's squash coach, Mackay's Brad Hindle (far right), will draw the curtain on his 18-year playing career at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Commonwealth Games: Flying the flag for Malta, squash star Brad Hindle is putting Mackay on the map at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Born and raised in Mackay, Hindle's proud, Maltese heritage has led the 37-year-old across the world and back again, with a Gold Coast swansong the fitting finale to a storied career on the court.

Coaching Malta's squash team at the Games, Hindle will also suit up in men's doubles on Wednesday and while a competitor on the world level wants to win, Hindle said blazing a path for the future meant that all that glitters isn't necessarily gold.

"We have no expectations (on winning), that's not what it's about," he said.

"It's about building a long, stable future for generations to follow on in what we've done... that's what the squash legacy in Malta is all about.

"I've got to set an example - win or lose - and I have to play every point for the team and as team member."

Playing in Pool C with Daniel Zammit-Lewis against the New Zealand pair of Paul Coll and Campbell Grayson, Hindle said he wouldn't make predictions about how far Malta could progress.

"I don't look further than the game I've got in hand," he said.

"They're (New Zealand) the number one seeds in our group and we're playing two world-class, full-time professionals. But on the day anything can happen... we're a small nation and team, but we can hold our own with anyone and we don't fear any team and don't fear winning or losing.

"But we can only control what we can do on the day, so I don't want to go in making predictions... we don't need that, we just need to go out there and let our skills do what they need to do."

Living in Malta for over a decade, Hindle, who also represented the country at the Glasgow Games in 2014, is into his fifth year as head coach.

Describing it as his "dream job", Hindle will focus full-time on coaching and development post GC2018.

But before drawing the curtain on a career which began as a boy with a dream on the courts in Mackay, Hindle will be wearing a "smile" in a perfect send-off in his home state.

"It's the perfect signing off after an 18-year career," Hindle said.

"Signing off with the doubles at the Commonwealth Games is a dream, but to finish off on the Gold Coast where there's also a strong Maltese community, I'll be walking around with a smile."