Gear up for Emu Park's biggest event of the way

The markets are always popular and busy at the Festival of the Wind. Contributed

KITES will be flying high and taking over the sky at Emu Park for the Triple M CQ's Festival of the Wind.

Hosted annually by the Lions Club of Emu Park, festival co-ordinator Jackie Senior said kite flying is one of life's simple pleasures no matter what your age.

"If you're not flying a kite you can just feast your eyes on the myriad of kites of all colours, shapes and sizes dancing in the sky, watching them duck and dive amidst the winds,” she said.

You can talk to world class professional kite fliers from Queensland, New South Wales, Canberra, South Australia or Tasmania who will be there to show off their kites and handling skills.

After the soaring success of last year's festival the Lions are again expecting throngs of people to descend upon Emu Park for the wonderful family day out.

FLYING HIGH: Kites flying at the Emu Park Festival of the Wind. Contributed

Festival goers can meander through one of Emu Park's largest markets of the year or enjoy other activities including live entertainment, carnival rides, sand sculpting, making your own kit kite to fly, a flare display by the Yeppoon Coast Guard, or for the more adventurous, try out a blokart along the beach or your hand at sailing.

"We are also seeking teams of four to enter our wacky beach games,” Ms Senior said.

There are two categories - under 16s and over 16 and entry is free.

"There will be lots of fun and laughter as competitors try to navigate each leg of the games,” she said.

Festival Highlights

Spectacle of kites from all over Australia

World-class kite flying professionals

Make and decorate your own kite

Learn to fly dual line stunt kites

Try the Blokarts, sail boats, carnival rides

Markets, face painting, raffle, food and drink stalls

Sand sculpture, colouring in and beach games competition

Live entertainment, fireworks

Sunday, April 14, from 8am at Emu Park, free entry

Prize monies will be awarded to winning teams' charities or clubs. Phone Ellie on 0429384806 to register your team.

A beautiful butterfly kite from a previous event. Contributed

Great prizes for the raffle have been donated by The Hideaway GKI, The Rainforest Ranch Retreat Byfield, Sandcastles 1770 all offering two nights accommodation for two and Freedom Fast Cats with an adventure trip for two.

So don't forget your raffle tickets, which will be drawn at the festival.

A fitting end to the day's festivities will be the Bendigo Bank's monster fireworks display when spectators will be awed by the wonderful array of fireworks.

Pet owners are advised to keep their animals locked up during the fireworks display to keep them safe.

Hill St, east of Emu St to Fisherman's Beach, will be closed for the duration of the festival to ensure the safety of patrons.

Ms Senior praised sponsors and volunteers for their valued support of the Triple M CQ's Festival of the Wind and urged everyone to take the time out and bring the family to come fly a kite at Emu Park.