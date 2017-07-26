Gear Up Rocky initiative delivering real job skills

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council is delivering real skills for real jobs with the Gear Up Rocky initiative rolling out a number of briefings and training courses over the coming months to help local businesses and workers secure jobs from Adani's Carmichael Mine.

The initiative has been driven by council's Economic Development Arm, Advance Rockhampton, and mayor Margaret Strelow said the program was already paying dividends.

"This is breaking new ground for Local Government by actively driving economic development in our backyard so our community can realise the benefits of this project,” she said.

"Each month we will be rolling out more training starting this month with a Certificate IV in Small Business Management and continuing in August with seminars in Rockhampton and Gracemere as well as another round of courses.

"We are offering tangible training and workshops which will add value to our local workforce and business sector in their bid to secure work at Adani's Carmichael Mine.

"Council is deliberately going heavy handed now at the outset because we want those who have stood by us in the bad times to be the ones who benefit first in the good times.

"We are already seeing results with businesses that weren't as visible as they needed to be online changing their approach and taking the steps they need to.

"Adani are of course seeing up their own website for local procurement and council is opening that door up because we consider all those service equipment roles contestable for our local workforce.”