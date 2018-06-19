Gearing up for one of Queensland's major campdrafting events

Matt Moffat aboard Blue Circle in a practice run at Paradise Lagoons ahead of the 2018 Campdraft.

PREPARATIONS are in full swing ahead of Central Queensland's largest horse event - the 2018 Paradise Lagoons Campdraft.

This year's event has been heavily boosted by Rockhampton Regional Council who have chipped in with a $25,000 sponsorship.

The event is heralded as the spiritual home of Australian horsesport campdrafting and an iconic outback event experience.

Rockhampton Regional Council Infrastructure Committee Chair, Councillor Tony Williams, said the council was eager to sponsor the event for the first time in its history.

"We appreciate what campdrafting has to offer our economy,” he said.

"We are looking forward to what it can bring as far as tourism but also the economic benefits as well, visitors spending money in our shops and businesses while they are up here visiting our wonderful region.”

Cr Williams said it was great to support the equine industry.

"When it came up to the council table, there were no hands in the air saying no,” he said.

"Having these types of functions throughout the year does allow for people travelling to experience what we have to offer.

"Our locals also have another event to come out and support as well.”

Paradise Lagoons Campdraft President Tom Acton and Councillor Tom Williams ahead of the 2018 Paradise Lagoons Campdraft. Vanessa Jarrett

President of the Paradise Lagoons Campdraft Committee, Tom Acton, said they are looking forward to the event next month.

"We are hoping for great nominations, all the talk has been positive, we are thinking about 1600-1800 nominations,” he said.

"Hopefully we will see competitors from all around Australia, we will see a big contingent from Queensland but also New South Wales and Victoria.

"We have had campdrafters from every state here before.”

A new event has been added to this year's program - the reunion of the Supergirl Draft for mares class.

The Graeme Acton Memorial Open Draft has also been amended to a three round open, rather than a restricted open draft.

In the past, between 8,000 to 10,000 visitors have come through the gates for the four day event.

"All of the committee work really hard to make it a successful event and every year it gets bigger and better,” Mr Acton said.

"It's a great event for the industry and for the town.

"We are really happy with our partnership with council, we can only go better from here.”

