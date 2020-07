Police were called to an incident in Edington Street, North Rockhampton, this morning.

POLICE were called to a report of a male firing a pellet gun at passing cars in North Rockhampton this morning.

After arriving at Edington Street shortly after 9.30am, police spoke to a male who had been using a gel blaster.

A police spokesman said the male was cautioned and no further action was taken.