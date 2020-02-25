Gel blasters petition Queensland government

CENTRAL Queensland gelsoft players are protesting against a proposal to regulate the ownership, carrying, and storing of gelsoft guns.

An electronic petition to the Queensland Government titled Stop the regulation of Gel Blaster Toys at the time of writing had nearly 5600 signatures in just four days.

It requests that gel blaster guns remain classified as toys, not as replica firearms, as this would “effectively lead to them being banned”.

Gel Blaster Association president Nathan Kirby said new legislation would be redundant and worried about greater impositions in the future.

“Relevant and sufficient laws already exist with which to penalise any irresponsible behaviour,” he said.

“None of the proposed changes actually improves public safety.”

Police Minister Mark Ryan responded: “To set the record straight, there is no plan to ban gel blasters or replica firearms; there is no intention for any licensing or registration scheme.”

He said the sale and use of the guns would not be affected beyond three police recommendations: that gel blasters not be carried openly in public, that gel blasters that look like real guns be secured when at home, and that users have a genuine reason for possession, such as being a member of a sports club, participating in club events, or being a collector.

This would be accomplished by classifying gelsoft guns as restricted items under the Weapons Category Regulation 1997.

Emerald Gelsoft co-founder Dean Ross said he supported making the sport safer provided suppressive requirements were not established.

“I don’t think Emerald’s had many issues,” he said.

“If you’re affiliated with us and you play up, then you won’t be part of the group any more.

“It’s not what we reflect, and it’s not what anyone wants.”