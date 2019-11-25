GEL BLASTERS: Players have a blast at new Mega Field

NEW FIELD: William Renton was one of the many to tackle the new CQ Blasters Mega Field at Callaghan Park. Picture: Allan Reinikka

ABOUT 57 gel blaster enthusiasts converged on Callaghan Park on Saturday for the opening of the new CQ Blasters Mega Field.

Decked out in camouflage with a gel blaster by their side, players were eager to test the new battleground in the heart of Rockhampton.

One of the many to tackle the gel blaster open day at Callaghan Park.

Co-owner of CQ Blasters Damien Geyer was happy with how the day went, saying he received nothing but positive feedback.

“People were super happy to have something here in the heart of Rockhampton, because it is a lot more accessible to kids and people that don’t have vehicles,” he said.

“The old field out at Bouldercombe was a lot smaller – you could only hide in so many spots – whereas this field is so big you can play so many different games and not be in the same spot twice.”

Mr Geyer said the new Mega Field could easily cater for more than 100 players and still have plenty of games going on at the same time.

He said the main goal was getting kids away from the Xbox and Fortnite, and outside having some fun and doing some exercise.

Police chatted with players to spread safety tips.

“We work very closely with police and the Gel Blasters Association and through them we have put together a stop-and-think campaign which promotes a responsible and safe use of gel blasters,” Mr Geyer said.

“The biggest issue police are facing is people using gel blasters to spread fear, because they do look real.”

Check out the CQ Blasters Facebook page for more information.