Gel blasters surge in popularity for Christmas

Brendan Porter of CQ GelBlasters has Christmas kit for beginners and advanced players alike

CQ Blasters has stocked the shelves of its East St shop with Christmas gift ideas for beginners and advanced players alike.

Manager Brendan Porter said numbers of shoppers continue to pick up each week and he expected a lot of demand throughout December.

“They’re like kids in a candy shop,” he said.

“This year’s trends are customisations which make your blaster stand out from everybody else’s.

“Some people wants scopes and laser sights; others want pieces you add on the front which make it look like a tiger.”

The Rockhampton Regional Council announced last week residents who changed to paperless bills for rates and water would go into the draw for a $500 Christmas prize.

Mr Porter said $500 at CQ Blasters would kit out the beginner entirely, with everything from a basic blaster to vest and glasses.

Or an advanced player could blow the lot on just one modified blaster which Mr Porter puts together in store.

With more and more players coming to CQ’s Battle Royales – from Brisbane, the Whitsundays and, soon, interstate – gel blasting is an activity which gets even the most diehard video gamer off the couch.

“My 14 year old is packed and ready to leave the house before I am,” Mr Porter said.

“Come out for just one session and you’ll realise how unfit you’ve become, staying at home.”

