Gel blasting field could soon land in Cannonvale

A development application for a gel blasting site was submitted to the council last week. Picture: File

A GEL blasting field in Cannonvale could soon become a reality with plans in the pipeline for a commercial site.

A development application for a commercial gel blasting field was submitted to Whitsunday Regional Council last week.

A vacant lot off Paluma Rd has been earmarked for the proposed playing field. It would be divided into several smaller fields.

The application states the smaller fields would be “moved and redesigned to allow recovery from wear and tear” and to give players variety.

A ‘close quarters battlefield’ would be 30sq m and the ‘general skirmish field’ is set to span 80m by 30m.

The applicant said 20 blasters would be available for hire in blocks of about three hours.

There would be three midweek sessions and two sessions on the weekend with hopes of expanding to eight to 10 sessions in the future.

Hire equipment and safety gear would be brought to the field on a trailer, which is then removed at the end of each session.

The site of the proposal has existing amenities for players and the development documents show plans for 25 car spaces.

Players can either drive with entry to the site on Carlo Dve or organise a minibus with the gel blasting company.

The applicant says gel blasting creates “minimal noise” and has “minimal impact on the environment” with the closest residential property 100m away.

However, plans for the field have come to a standstill with council officers giving the applicant 20 days to correctly fill out the required paperwork.

If they do not return the corrected forms in time, the application will be off the table.

Queensland is the only state where people can own a gel blaster without a licence.

South Australia recently introduced legislation that means gel blaster owners will need to be over 18, hold a licence and have the fake weapon registered.

A new framework for gel blasters will come into play in February 2021, requiring owners of replica gel blasters that closely resemble firearms to have a reasonable excuse for owning one.