Gemboree's 55th show marks Mt Hay park's 45th anniversary

Bill Donohue with granddad Don Kayes at the Gemboree, Rockhampton Showgrounds

Bill Donohue with granddad Don Kayes at the Gemboree, Rockhampton Showgrounds Jann Houley

This weekend marks the Mt Hay Gemstones Tourist Park's 45th anniversary, but owner Don Kayes has left his wife and daughters in charge of celebrations.

That's because it's Rockhampton's turn to host the Gemboree festival, the biggest lapidary, rock, fossil, mineral, gem and jewellery show in Australia.

Trade stalls, competitions and demonstrations as well an inaugural international symposium of guest presenters will take place at the Showgrounds throughout the Easter long weekend.

Mt Hay Tourist Park's Gemboree stall attracts lapidary fans from all over Australia Jann Houley

"It's the first time in at least 20 years Gemboree's been held in Rockhampton,” Mr Kayes said.

'We've seen people from Tasmania, Victoria, South Australia set up camp overnight and also lots of local families pouring through the doors.”

Mt Hay, 40 kms from Rockhampton, is the remains of an extinct volcano ripe for fossicking thundereggs which, when cut, reveal mesmerising colours and patterns.

It is also a source of rhyolite or rainforest jasper which polishes to a milky, flecked green stone rumoured to have antidepressant qualities.

Gemboree takes place at Rockhampton showgrounds over the Easter long weekend Jann Houley

Mr Kaye's father Bert began applying for mining leases as early as 1963, fossicking for another green stone, chryoprase, at Marlborough.

Easter Weekend 1974, he opened the tourist park which is still a family affair.

"We've got a small caravan park and room for camping, but a lot of our trade is families coming out for the day,” Mr Kayes said.

"We supply them the equipment and advice, and when they're finished we look through their haul and cut them a few stones to take away.”

Mr Kaye said the Fitzroy River is also a great place to fossick for semi-precious stones among the gravel which gets washed down from far away creeks and tributaries.

"We get the travellers coming up the highway throughout the winter, particularly Europeans: Swiss, German, French, from the UK,” Mr Kayes said.

Gemboree takes place at Rockhampton showgrounds over the Easter long weekend Jann Houley

"And there's a strong group of young people coming through who have joined the local lapidary club which is important to keep the trade alive.

"In each family there's that one kid who's crazy about picking up rocks wherever they go.”

The Gemboree caters for everyone from the collector to the artisan.

"Some people buy rocks to top up their collection, but others are here to learn about faceting, wire wrapping, silversmithing and all the new equipment,” Mr Kayes said.

Rockhampton State High School will also host a symposium on Sunday from 11am - 5pm on topics such as 'the Corondum conundrum', 'Lightning Ridge opals' and 'Colour: How, Where and Why'.

The event will close Sunday evening with trivial pursuit, a rural relief auction and music soiree.

A family (2 adults, 2 school children) pass to Mt Hay Gemstones Tourist Park costs $72, with refreshments and souvenirs on sale on site.

The traditional 45th and 55th (wedding) anniversary gemstones are sapphire and emerald, respectively.