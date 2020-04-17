Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NAME CHANGE: The Gemfields locality has been split in three.
NAME CHANGE: The Gemfields locality has been split in three.
News

Gemfields locality officially replaced

Timothy Cox
17th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TODAY the Gemfields bounded locality name change becomes official.

After months of deliberation, the State Government gazetted the decision on Friday.

It means the Gemfields bounded locality no longer exists and is instead split into three localities: Anakie Siding, Sapphire Central, and Rubyvale.

The alteration was primarily for the sake of better navigation by emergency and postal services. The town names Anakie, Sapphire, and Rubyvale remain.

Rubyvale resident Kim Tompson advocated the revision for 20 years and earlier called the proposal a “godsend”.

“I’m very relieved that it’s going ahead,” she said. “It’s been a nightmare for the past couple of decades.

“For submitting forms online, for GPS, for tourism – it’ll be amazing. It’s going to be an absolute godsend.”

The locality changes.
The locality changes.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the change would be an economic boost to Central Queensland once tourist attractions reopened.

“Once the coronavirus lockdown is over and fossicking is permitted,” he said, “these changes will make it easier for tourists to visit and experience some of the world’s largest sapphire fields and popular fossicking hotspots in the gem towns of Anakie, Sapphire and Rubyvale.

“With tens of thousands of gem hunters and tourists visiting every year the Queensland government and locals understand the importance of tourism and the jobs that flow from it.

Dr Lynham said more than 1000 people supported the locality adjustment.

“Community consultation is essential in any decision making process and I applaud members of the Central Queensland community who took this opportunity to help shape their community’s future.”

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        24 hour service station proposed for highway

        premium_icon 24 hour service station proposed for highway

        News The development has been poised to coincide with the Ring Rd project

        New pharmacy opens doors

        premium_icon New pharmacy opens doors

        News Customers are able to get a free coffee from a nearby cafe for the first month of...

        FLIGHTS CANCELLED: CQ couples’ nightmare continues

        premium_icon FLIGHTS CANCELLED: CQ couples’ nightmare continues

        News Plane was due to bring more than 240 Queenslanders home from Perth

        Belot deputy mayor amid controversy

        premium_icon Belot deputy mayor amid controversy

        News THERE has been another leadership shift at Livingstone Shire Council, but not...