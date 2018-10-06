Gender reveal party gone wrong costs dad $220k

GENDER reveals have been known to bring out the competition among people. We've seen illegal burnouts with billowing plumes of blue or pink smoke. There was egg roulette, where one of the expectant parents was destined to end up with egg on their face. And we've also covered more pink and blue baked goods than we can poke a spatula at.

Why can't we just call and tell people our good news like in the good old days?

Or put out an ad in your local newspaper or send out a fax if you really want to be clever.

Dennis Dickey, from Arizona, is no doubt currently wondering why he didn't opt for a simpler method when his gender reveal ended up costing him well into the hundreds of thousands.

The off-duty Border Patrol agent hosted a gender reveal party where he would shoot an explosive material at a target.

The legal explosive, known as Tannerite, was meant to be shot at a target containing either blue or pink powder - which would reveal the gender of the couple's unborn baby.

On the day, there were wind gusts of up to 65km/hr and a fire watch had been issued by the National Weather Service, Chuck Wunder, chief of the Green Valley Fire Department, told the Arizona Daily Star in May 2017.

The explosive sparked a bushfire which spread across 19,000 hectares of land, taking nearly 800 firefighters about a week to battle in April, 2017.

Dickey immediately reported it to police, but has recently faced charges of causing a fire without a permit. The cost of the fire was estimated to be US$8.2 million (AUD$11.3 million).

"It was a complete accident," Dickey told U.S. Magistrate Judge Leslie A. Bowman in court. "I feel absolutely horrible about it. It was probably one of the worst days of my life."

Dickey will be sentenced on October 9. He will be issued with a fine of US$220,000 (AUD$305,000) and five years probation.

More than half of the fine will be paid off in installments over 20 years, giving the couple something else to celebrate when their child turns 21.

No injuries were caused and no property was lost or damaged in the fire, although we suspect there's an ego that won't be forgetting the saga anytime soon.

This originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.