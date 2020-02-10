Generosity takes future football stars to Europe

Liam and Maya Allsop with their sponsors Brooke Roberts and Justin Smith, directors of Meridian Accounting and Business Services

S OCCER: Two young footballers from the Capricorn Coast have been given the opportunity of the lifetime as they gear up for a nine-week tour of Europe.

For brother and sister duo Liam, 16, and Maya, 10, their European soccer escapade will start in Spain with a three-day training masterclass with Real Madrid players.

After that, Liam will be joining a 40 strong Australian squad of the country’s best junior footballers after an already impressive catalogue of representative soccer.

He has recently been selected as part of the Australian All Star Joey’s squad, who will be touring Germany later in the year.

Liam is among three central Queenslanders to make the squad among three from Rockhampton and one from Mackay.

He said he’s was looking forward to working hard overseas while enjoying international football with his mates.

“The ones from this region, we’re good friends and I’ve played with them all before so it will be good to have a few of my mates over there with me as well,” he said.

Liam has been training every day of the week in preparation, while juggling his last year at school and his job as a lifeguard at the Yeppoon lagoon.

The whole trip was only made possible by the astounding generosity of local business Meridian Accounting which will be covering travel and accommodation for the Allsops’.

Siblings Maya and Liam Allsop are heading to learn from Europe's finest football players

Co-director Brooke Roberts said the company chose to invest in local sporting talent after realising the limitations on regional sporting prospects.

“The opportunity for kids to be able to venture outside of the CQ region can be quite difficult,” she said.

“Parents often can’t afford the ongoing cost of having to go away and keeping the kids sporting equipment up to date.

“If the kids have got the motivation and the dream to succeed in their sport, then we just want to be able to give them the opportunity to continue with that and not lose the motivation.”

Roberts said soccer in the Rockhampton region often missed out on the larger sponsorships awarded to other sports.

“We want to Help people turn their dreams into reality,” she said.

“If these guys can stick with it, this is just the beginning, hopefully one day we will be watching them on the TV at the Olympics.”

Maya will also be along for the ride and she hopes to get some valuable training time in with the girls’ side while they tour from Berlin to Frankfurt.

“I’m going to learn a lot and I’m going to take that home,” she said.

As for her future aspirations of her own – she’s dreaming big.

“I want to buy a soccer field and just play on it – anyone can come and play,” Maya said buoyantly.

T & C excavation, Thorpy’s Plumbing, Robert Harris Rivett Lawyers, CQ Timber and Steel, Nextra Yeppoon, and CSF Homes have also supported young sports stars in there endeavours.