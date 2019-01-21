Generous CQ women donate hand-made creations to sick teens

THREE Rockhampton women are warming the hearts of sick teenagers through a range of unique and colourful home-made quilts.

So many people have experienced the pain of having an ill loved one and many have not had the resources or ability to help them.

However, three generous and selfless ladies are donating their time and effort to give sick patients the gift of love.

After hearing about teenagers at Brisbane's Lady Cilento Hospital missing out on donations in favour of older people or younger children, Susanne Evans took an idea to her friends Susanne Platzke and Marlene Dobinson.

Quilters Susanne Platzke, Susanne Evans and Marlene Dobinson. Allan Reinikka ROK210119aquilter

"It's a good thing to give to a sick child,” Ms Platzke said.

From the profits of Ms Evans' crochet mats and casserole caddies, the three friends set to work on making the one-of-a-kind, reversible creations.

They made sure to ensure each collage-style quilt was colourful, to "cheer up” the patients and give them a smile.

"You don't make any money from crafts, maybe $20 and that goes towards buying material, the inset and the wadding which costs around $200 a roll,” Ms Evans said.

"Each quilt has to be quilted as well and that costs $50 and to be bound.

"We don't have an oncology unit for children in Rockhampton yet but we would love to donate some quilts here.

"Many of our Rockhampton children are sent to Brisbane for treatment.”

Quilters Susanne Platzke, Susanne Evans and Marlene Dobinson. Allan Reinikka ROK210119aquilter

After more than six months of hard work, the trio are preparing to post 15 quilts to Lady Cilento Hospital at their own expense.

"We've made a lot for other kids around the area too. There's a little boy who is very ill with brain cancer and I made him a quilt and he just loves it,” Ms Evans said.

"Susanne and Marlene have sewed all their lives but I couldn't sew when I retired. A lady said to me as long as I sewed straight I'd be fine and it just evolved from that.

"A couple of years ago we did a heap for the old people's home and a local women's shelter.

"I also collect second-hand clothes from people and drop them off at a women's shelter and buy and donate new underwear.”

Ms Evans said over the past 10 years she had been creating the quilts, she had only ever charged once at a woman's insistence.

"It's just the thought of giving something to someone going through a hard time like illness that makes us want to do it,” Ms Dobinson said.

"They can keep it and take it home. We hope it's a comfort for them and they know there is someone who cares about them.”

Quilters creations. Allan Reinikka ROK210119aquilter

Ms Evans recently teamed up with Whitwood Permaculture Farm to sell her crochet mats to raise funds to buy fabrics for the quilts.

The cats are made of recycled doona covers and sheets and woven into beautiful designs of different sizes.

"There's a local boy who plays wheelchair basketball and Marlene made a knee warmer for him,” Ms Evans said.

"I'm also working on one for a little boy in town, one for my granddaughter's 21st and a pillow and quilt for a family with four boys under five years of age.

"The hospitals are wonderful. I have a granddaughter, a son and two daughters-in-law who are nurses.”

Ms Dobinson said she also experienced having a daughter in hospital when she was only 10 years old.

Therefore, the initiative is close to the ladies' hearts.

Contact www.whitwoodpermaculturefarm.com.au or Whitwood Permaculture Farm on Facebook to purchase one of the crocheted mats.