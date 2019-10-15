Generous donation for life saving rescue service

WELCOME DONATION: Local Masonic lodge representatives VW Bro Phil Livingston (left), Caitlain Buttershaw (CHRS), Wor Bro Richard Benson Master Yeppoon Lodge and Wor Bro Fred Morgan were proud to donate $3000 towards the Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

THE Freemasons often seem shrouded with mystery but last week they opened up to reveal the critical role the organisation plays in supporting the local community with a $3000 donation to Central Queensland’s RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

The donation was generated by the combined fundraising efforts of the Douglas and Yeppoon Masonic Lodges.

Douglas Lodge spokesperson Bradley Matthewson said Freemasons Queensland were proud to assist the service by conducting fundraising activities to enable the rescue service to stay in the air.

“The Freemasons of the area are highly active in the local community raising funds to support local charities and services that require additional support,” Mr Matthewson said.

“The funds are raised not only though the hard work of the local members but also with a dollar for dollar subsidy with the Freemason Queensland’s own charity Hand Heart Pocket.

“Hand Heart Pocket is the philanthropic arm of Freemasons Queensland and is set up to not just to aid its members but Queensland charities and residents.”

While the Freemasons were not well known in the community for those activities, Mr Matthewson said the members worked tirelessly in trying to make a difference.

“Freemasons Queensland have previously provided large donations to medical organisations like Leukaemia Foundation and small donations to the local State Emergency Services branches for vital equipment, and school bursaries for year 6 needy students transitioning to high school,” he said.

Men wishing to join the Freemasonry or for more information on freemasonry, contact Queensland Freemasons at www.uglq.org.au.