GENEROUS DONATION: Kind act to help children in need

A YOUNG real estate agent is helping to brighten Christmas for children in need by making a rather generous donation.

Ray White Rockhampton sales agent Riley Neaton began a charitable campaign by buying $500 worth of toys for those less fortunate and calling out to local businesses and the wider community to also make a donation.

Mr Neaton was able to raise more than $1500 worth of toys for Anglicare Central Queensland’s Adopt a Family and the Rockhampton Hospital Children’s Ward.

Personal Assistant Shannon Spreadborough and Ray White Rockhampton Sales Agent Riley Neaton, with $500 worth of toys donated to Anglicare Central Queensland.

The 23-year-old said he just really wanted to give back to the community this year.

“My belief is to always give back to the people in the community and that’s what I enjoy doing and am really passionate about,” he said.

“I just thought I was in the position where I could donate and give something back to the community.

“Through my Facebook page (Riley Neaton - Ray White Rockhampton), I thought it was a good opportunity to use my following to reach out to local businesses and members of the community to donate to those less fortunate this Christmas.”

Mr Neaton said he had ­always been a rather charitable person, taking part in ­community events and lending a helping hand where he can.

“I do a lot of give-aways to help give back to the community,” he said.

“My family has also been involved with Anglicare, my grandmother used to do gift wrapping around Christmas.

“I thought Anglicare was a good charity to give back to ­because I know there a lot of people out there, like Di Wode, who do so much work for the community that goes unrecognised. They need help.”

Mr Neaton said toys were donated from about 15 local businesses, including solicitor firms, other sales agents at Ray White Rockhampton, current vendors, old clients, as well as general members of the community.

He said the toys donated ranged from small dolls, right up to blankets, towels and accessories, “all the essentials you need in day to day life”.

He said it was a fantastic feeling knowing he had helped brighten someone else’s Christmas.

“It fills your heart to know everyone is getting an opportunity at life,” he said.

He said wanted to make this an annual campaign because he knew it made a difference.

“I am going to start doing it every year,” he said.

“It’s going to make a lot of families happy and a lot of kids up at the hospital really appreciate it.

“It’s such a small thing I can do to help those less fortunate.”

If you would like to support the Adopt a Family for Christmas Appeal, go to themorningbulletin.com.au/adoptafamily2019.