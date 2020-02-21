Menu
Vice-Chancellor Professor Nick Klomp, Students Kohei Oizumi, Takashi Odashima, visiting Professor Tomonori Ichinose and CQUniversity CQUEnglish Directorate Director of Studies Peter Morcom.
Community

Generous Japanese students giving back in wake of disaster

Jack Evans
20th Feb 2020 11:15 AM
No strangers to natural disasters of their own, Japanese residents have welcomed international support over the years, including donations and aid from Australia and Australians.

So when students from the Miyagi University of Education saw TV footage of the recent bushfires in Australia, they were eager to return the favour.

Miyagi Uni shares a long-lasting association with CQUniversity

Japanese students arriving for their new term at Rockhampton North campus this week donated $1000 towards the CQUniCares program, which will benefit staff and students who were affected by the 2019 Cobraball fires.

Visiting Professor Tomonori Inchinose said Miyagi students started the fundraising on their own when they heard about the suffering of a lot of people and animals in Australia

“Our universities have had a collaboration for around 20 years, so we decided to send this money via CQUniversity,” he said.

Visiting student Kohei Oizumi said he wanted people to know that Japanese people were worried and concerned about Australians.

“We could not raise so much money for the donation but the hearts of our students and teachers are in it,” he said.

CQUni Vice-Chancellor gave a big ‘arigato’ for the generous donation that was not just a gesture, but a genuine help to those affected by the bushfires.

“It’s a lovely gesture but it will also really help where it is most needed,” he said.

“We know it isn’t just about the money, it’s also about expressing your shared concern for Australia and for Australians and I really do appreciate that.”

