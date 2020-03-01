Generous members raise more than $500 at social gathering

HELPING HANDS: Members and friends of Bridging Health. FRONT: Ricco and Michelle Yasso, Joanne Warkill, Pam Viti and Kerry Warkill. SECOND: Sheryl O’Connor, Brian Smith, Tracey Sorenson, Sarah Thomasson and Debbie Daley. THIRD: Leeanne Tucker and Heather Smith. BACK: Meghann Egan, Terry Daley, Shaun and Beth O’Brien, Karen Tennent, Ken and Julie Wardrop and Blake Thomasson. Pictures: Aden Stokes

HELPING HANDS: Members and friends of Bridging Health. FRONT: Ricco and Michelle Yasso, Joanne Warkill, Pam Viti and Kerry Warkill. SECOND: Sheryl O’Connor, Brian Smith, Tracey Sorenson, Sarah Thomasson and Debbie Daley. THIRD: Leeanne Tucker and Heather Smith. BACK: Meghann Egan, Terry Daley, Shaun and Beth O’Brien, Karen Tennent, Ken and Julie Wardrop and Blake Thomasson. Pictures: Aden Stokes

ABOUT 40 people filled the hall at Athelstane Bowls Club Saturday afternoon for Bridging Health Inc.’s first social gathering and fundraising event for the year.

Bridging Health Inc. is a charitable organisation that works to improve health care in underdeveloped countries, beginning with Tanna Island, Vanuatu. The group’s mission is to “create a healthier tomorrow”.

Public relations and marketing officer Michelle Yasso said it was a great night out.

Bridging Health members Max Ritson, Ricco and Michelle Yasso, Pam Viti and Joanne Warkill.

“It was good to sit and talk with members, friends and family in our community, and laugh, and get to know one another better,” she said.

“We are privileged to have such a strong community who share a love for helping others, for Vanuatu and for finding ways to ease the burdens on those who live with struggle every day.

Mrs Yasso said everyone was very generous, with the organisation raising more than $500.

Bridging Health Inc. works in remote Vanuatu, with a current focus on Tana Island. The organisation will take two teams over this year, one in July and one in September. Teams will consist of both medical and non-medical volunteers.

“We take teams into areas that don’t have a lot of access to medical and we treat, train and resource the local health facilities, as well as go into schools and do health education,” Mrs Yasso said.

“Once a year we also ship either one or two shipping containers worth of donations over as well.

“We just believe everybody should have access to health and health services. We will keep going and moving in that direction until that dream is achieved.”

If you would like to volunteer to help provide free health clinics and building projects on Tanna Island email Joanne Warkill at welcome2bh@gmail.com.