Generous offer for Rocky pensioner, victim of plants theft

THE Morning Bulletin recently told the heart breaking story of a battling pensioner and retired truckie, Morris "Morry” Spinks who was robbed in early November.

One of the few pleasures Mr Spinks enjoyed in life was purchasing the occasional pot plant from Bunnings with the meagre savings from his pension.

But when Mr Spinks and two of his neighbours arose one morning a couple of weeks ago, they were devastated to discover approximately $800 worth of their pot plants and garden items missing.

His gardening dream was destroyed.

Fortunately a good Samaritan in Bunnings management read the story in the paper about Mr Spinks's plight and reached out offering to "offset his loss with some nice things from here”.

Mr Spinks ended up visiting Bunnings, where they generously donated to him and his neighbours five bags of potting mix and an assortment of different pots he estimated would have been worth several hundred dollars.

"I think it was very generous of them, it just shows they are a true Queenslander, you know?” Mr Spinks said.

"To help us old people, it was very kind of them, they didn't have to, it just showed what they think of the community.

"It was much appreciated, I think it looks better now than it did before and that's the honest truth.”

Mr Spinks said he ended up putting in a security camera in to keep a close watch on his precious plants.

"So they can't pinch the buggers again or I'll know about it,” he said

"It was very disappointing to start with but it turned out to be very nice.”