29°
News

Genius reason new Rocky 'mega store' will be a success

Amber Hooker
| 23rd Aug 2017 11:24 AM
The new Rockhampton Dollars and Sense mega store will have an incredible range of party supplies and housewares at the Red Hill Homemaker Centre.
The new Rockhampton Dollars and Sense mega store will have an incredible range of party supplies and housewares at the Red Hill Homemaker Centre.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A "MEGA" discount store will deliver unprecedented party supplies and homeware offerings to Rockhampton.

Dollars and Sense will open its 1000sq m "mega store" in the Redhill Homemaker centre next month, in a strategic move to complement the existing furniture and electrical offerings.

Company director Manjit Sadhwani said the location, next to The Good Guys, will allow people to deck out their homes in one stop.

Preparations for the massive shop began today, as about 20 staff ready for a grand opening come September 30.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Mr Sadhwani said the variety store was a natural addition to the existing Gracemere and Yeppoon franchises.

He said Dollars and Sense has served the community for more than 10 years, and it was the massive range and good prices which kept people coming back.

The massive shop will specialise across a variety of categories including homewares, pet supplies, giftwares, kitchewards, personal care, hardware, automotive accessories and craft, but the party supplies section is expected to be a huge drawcard.

"We are going to have everything they need under one roof, we are going to be blowing up balloons as well for a price," Mr Sadhwani said.

With no other store like it in the immediate area, Mr Sadhwani believes Dollars and Sense will complement the electrical and homeware offerings in the North Rockhampton centre.

"We will have some electrical items, but we don't carry the big stuff like Harvey Norman does for example," he said.

"We have homewares and giftwares... but don't have the furniture like Early Settler.

"We don't directly compete with them, but we complement them."

Since word got out of the store's imminent opening, Mr Sadhwani said they have been inundated with job applications.

He said further job opportunities could be created once the store is operating.

The Queensland-based company has 20 stores across the state.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  dollars and sense homemaker centre jobs rockhampton business

Just In

Qantas reveals major Rocky move to put city on the map

Qantas reveals major Rocky move to put city on the map

City the second in Australia to get the special treatment

Couple's plan to transform iconic Yeppoon site into hip venue

BAKEHOUSE HISTORY: Cath and Gary are thrilled with the progress of renovations so far and can't wait to share their new business with the Cap Coast community.

Vision to bring New Orleans flavour to Capricorn Coast

Rocky salon dismayed as make-up king reveals new mega store

MAKE-UP WARS: Leigh Webster from Metro Vision Hair and Beauty applies Napoleon Perdis powder that she has been stocking for 10 years to a clinet in her salon.

Leigh Webster is disappointed she was never told of the new store

Sold On - why the hipsters are heading for the Rocky CBD

Sold On

CITY living in Rockhampton is more appealing than ever in Sold On

Local Partners

Brittany V Barnaby: NAIF debate fires up

Keppel MP claims NAIF Board has spent $500K of taxpayer dollars on own salaries

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Queensland's Sausage King the newest kid on Rocky block

Reg Brook, Parkhurst Quality Meats owner, has claimed the title of Queensland's Sausage King at the Ekka.

New kid on the butcher's block snags coveted award

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

CQ animal rescue group struggle with abandoned pet surge

Thatcher the dog is the face up Capricorn Animal Aid's upcoming fundraiser ball. He is pictured with his foster carer Lailah Hinds and Capricorn Animal Aid's Juanita Peoples ahead of the major event.

Major fundraiser the only hope for hundreds of animals in need

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy a slick, impressive effort

New Uncharted game for PS4 hits the shelves

Bride and Prejudice's Chris reveals more family heartache

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice. Supplied by Channel 7.

His dad’s health has dealt a massive blow to their happy life

Nicole's ready to bust out of Doctor Doctor's love triangle

Nicole da Silva stars in season two of Doctor Doctor.

New season gets a fresh injection of relationship dilemmas.

MOVIE REVIEW: Tom Cruise flying high again in drug drama

Tom Cruise plays pilot Barry Seal in the movie American Made.

FILM STAR delivers his best performance in some time.

MOVE REVIEW: Tower's too steep a climb for this fan

LAST GUNSLINGER: Idris Elba plays Roland Deschain and Tom Taylor plays Jake Chambers in the big screen adaptation of Stephen King's The Dark Tower.

STEPHEN King film is done in by running time and lack of spark.

'Carnival of chaos': Mega Rocky event you can't miss

A massive night of entertainment is lined up for the Rockhampton Showgrounds next month.

Massive response to release of tickets for next month's spectacular

The Project will now be on six nights a week

The Project presenters Waleed Aly, Carrie Bickmore and Peter Helliar.

The Project is expanding with a Sunday night edition and a new host.

10 mins from the Beach + All the Extras!

34 Red Emperor Way, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Boasting a spacious floor plan and a magnitude of extras this home has been designed with the whole family in mind! Just 10 minutes from Lammermoor beach and...

Brick Duplex Units

1 and2/257 Coker Street, Berserker 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $269,000

If you have been looking for a Duplex that is brick and in a quiet street close to just about everything than inspections are a must. 2x 2 bedrooms with a good...

FRENCHVILLE SCHOOL ZONE

195 Frenchville Road, Frenchville 4701

House 2 1 1 $180,000

BE QUICK this home is in an excellent location and offers flexibility and value. Well cared for family home with a unique and original feeling. Beautiful backyard...

Superior Ultra-Modern Residence on 1,010m2 Allotment!

7 Boree Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $549,000

This immaculately presented designer home has a modern contemporary style, neutral colour scheme and pristine quality finishes throughout. Cul-De-Sac living is...

Looking For The Ideal Investment

79 Marie Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $189,000

If you're looking for the perfect investment property then this one is for you. Situated in a quite cu-de -sac close to schools and shops it's ideal for young...

Neat and Tidy on Norman!

7 Norman Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 $209,000

This pleasant 3 bedroom home is situated in Wandal on a fenced 465m2 allotment and close to Schools want more? Additional features include: * 3 Large bedrooms...

Imagine it with a Coat of Paint

293 Bolsover Street, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 1 1 $139,000

This cute lowset 3 bedroom cottage is a great buy for any astute investor or first home buyer. The home has a modern kitchen with a combined dining room, separate...

Property Must Sell Today

9 Protea Ave, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 3 $305,000

Yes, this wonderful lowset brick home is waiting for you, perfectly positioned in a peaceful street in the heart of Norman Gardens. The owners are ready to sell...

Sleek and Stylish with Ocean Views!

23 Waterview Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $429,000

This brand-new home on Waterview Drive is eligible for the first home buyers grant and would perfectly suite a young couple looking to buy their first home! With...

Affordable Living with plenty of Extras

13 Mei Lynn Way, Taranganba 4703

House 3 2 3 Offers Over...

Fresh, light and comfortable, this single level residence is a statement in low-maintenance family living! Buyers of all ages will appreciate the functional floor...

REVEALED: New shops for Coast centre's $12million revamp

Coast retail centre expands as part of $12million refurbishment

You'll be Sold On what's in this 72-page property magazine

Sold On

The ultimate guide to the world of real estate in our region.

Residents fear sand mine sell out by State Minister

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers.Cou

Further testing undertaken on site, despite claims of significance

Investors quick to snap up property in key growth corridor

High-profile commercial site sells at auction for $4.920m