Genius reason new Rocky 'mega store' will be a success

The new Rockhampton Dollars and Sense mega store will have an incredible range of party supplies and housewares at the Red Hill Homemaker Centre.

A "MEGA" discount store will deliver unprecedented party supplies and homeware offerings to Rockhampton.

Dollars and Sense will open its 1000sq m "mega store" in the Redhill Homemaker centre next month, in a strategic move to complement the existing furniture and electrical offerings.

Company director Manjit Sadhwani said the location, next to The Good Guys, will allow people to deck out their homes in one stop.

Preparations for the massive shop began today, as about 20 staff ready for a grand opening come September 30.

Mr Sadhwani said the variety store was a natural addition to the existing Gracemere and Yeppoon franchises.

He said Dollars and Sense has served the community for more than 10 years, and it was the massive range and good prices which kept people coming back.

The massive shop will specialise across a variety of categories including homewares, pet supplies, giftwares, kitchewards, personal care, hardware, automotive accessories and craft, but the party supplies section is expected to be a huge drawcard.

"We are going to have everything they need under one roof, we are going to be blowing up balloons as well for a price," Mr Sadhwani said.

With no other store like it in the immediate area, Mr Sadhwani believes Dollars and Sense will complement the electrical and homeware offerings in the North Rockhampton centre.

"We will have some electrical items, but we don't carry the big stuff like Harvey Norman does for example," he said.

"We have homewares and giftwares... but don't have the furniture like Early Settler.

"We don't directly compete with them, but we complement them."

Since word got out of the store's imminent opening, Mr Sadhwani said they have been inundated with job applications.

He said further job opportunities could be created once the store is operating.

The Queensland-based company has 20 stores across the state.