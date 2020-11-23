Genius water trick that ‘vanishes’ flies

As the weather heats up it means one thing - hello flies.

Plenty of us know the frustration of having insects migrate inside our homes during summer, and if you don't have aircon then it's not practical to keep your doors and windows shut to prevent them.

But one trick to stopping flies from invading your home is gaining traction on Facebook, with countless mums sharing how simply hanging a zip-lock bag full of water and some coins above your door - or open window - keeps them away.

While this chemical-free hack has been around for a while, it has gained a cult following in the Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips Facebook group.

It seems too good to be true – but this simple hack to getting rid of flies actually works. Picture: Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips.

Inside the group, which is based off English cleaning influencer Sophie Hinchcliffe's many home tips, countless mums have shared how the hack has transformed their homes.

One woman said she hasn't "seen a fly for weeks" since doing the hack, while another said it worked like magic.

"I have no idea how or why this utter witchcraft works, but it does!" one person wrote.

"We live on a working farm and two days ago were being driven nuts by big buzzy flies, put this up and they have literally vanished. Not even dead on window sills just vanished!" another person shared.

It's unclear exactly how the bag works to stop flies, however, some have hypothesised that it could be due to the light reflected from the coins.

Others said it was down to the bag reflecting a body water which the flies then tried to stay away from.

This clever trick will stop you from getting fruit flies. Picture: YouTube.

HOW TO GET RID OF FRUIT FLIES

If it's fruit flies that are the issue then you can try this handy two ingredient trick that went viral last year.

Using lemon and some cloves, Australian woman Ninny Kriesch explained that all you need to do is cut the ends of a lemon off and then in half so it can sit in a dish.

Ninny then pokes a bunch of cloves into the lemon flesh to release a "fairly strong, pleasant" smell which she assumes "it's what keeps the flies away".

Then all you have to do is gently squeeze the lemon once a day to release the juice.

It will last up to six days and the plate can be kept near where you are trying to prevent the fruit flies from gathering.

Originally published as Genius water trick that 'vanishes' flies