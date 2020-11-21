Genuine, joyful: Tributes for dad lost in Moranbah crash

Michael Taunao Momo, passed away on Wednesday November 18, 2020 following a crash on the Peak Downs Highway near Moranbah. Picture: Facebook

Michael Taunao Momo, passed away on Wednesday November 18, 2020 following a crash on the Peak Downs Highway near Moranbah. Picture: Facebook

HUNDREDS of heartfelt tributes and condolences are flowing to the family, friends and workmates of one of the two men who died in a tragic crash near Moranbah.

Michael Taunao Momo died at the scene of the horror smash, along with Leon Kriel, 61.

Mr Momo and Mr Kriel were driving in separate utes when their vehicles and a B-double truck collided about 1.30pm Wednesday on the Peak Downs Highway, 10km west of Moranbah.

Mr Momo, who was working at Greyhound Australia’s Mackay and Bowen Basin sites, has been remembered as a much-loved, genuine, highly-respected and joyful man, father and son.

“He was always quick to smile and say g’day — especially if you wanted to talk about rugby,” the GoFundMe fundraiser organised by Greyhound Australia stated about the Birsbane-based dad-of-two.

“Michael’s can-do, positive attitude and his outstanding mechanical skills quickly earned him great respect and a large circle of friends in the Bowen Basin.”

More than 100 family members and friends have left messages of love and support on Mr Momo’s sister-in-law Marcie Momo’s Facebook post, including their thoughts for his two kids left behind, Kadio and Tallie.

Greyhound Australia has already raised more than $15,000 to financially support Mr Momo’s family “during this difficult time”.

To donate, head to the GoFundMe page.

Head to GoFundMe to contribute.