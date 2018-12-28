Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Geoff and Sara Huegill in 2015. Picture: Anthony Johnson
Geoff and Sara Huegill in 2015. Picture: Anthony Johnson
News

Geoff Huegill splits from wife of 13 years

by Kristen Tsiamis
28th Dec 2018 1:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GEOFF Huegill has announced his split from wife Sara Hills after 13 years together.

The former Olympic swimmer announced news of the "amicable" separation on his Instagram page this morning.

"It's with heavy heart that after 13 years together Sara and I have made the decision to amicably separate" he wrote.

Geoff Huegill announced the split on social media this morning. Picture: Instagram/@geoffhuegill
Geoff Huegill announced the split on social media this morning. Picture: Instagram/@geoffhuegill

The focus will be on their children despite their split, Huegill wrote.

"We continue to remain friends as our focus will always be about providing a positive, loving and beautiful future for our girls".

The couple have two children after seven years of marriage.

Ms Hills was arrested in Byron Bay in May for allegedly stealing a pair of $2500 Bassike pants, which were later returned to the store.

The charges were dropped due to mental health reasons in August.

Huegill and his wife were each sentenced to a six-month good behaviour bond, with no conviction, after pleading guilty to possessing cocaine in 2014.

Geoff and Sara Huegill in 2015. Picture: Anthony Johnson
Geoff and Sara Huegill in 2015. Picture: Anthony Johnson

The pair was spotted on CCTV at Randwick Racecourse entering a disabled toilet together before officers approached Huegill, who admitted to having cocaine in his wallet.

Huegill phoned his wife, who joined them and also "owned up" to having ­cocaine in her bag, police told a Sydney court at the time.

The couple apologised to their daughters after being handed the sentence.

"The two most important people who we want to apologise to are our two beautiful daughters," Huegill said at the time.

"We realise that while they are quite young at the moment, at some stage in the future we are going to have to have this conversation with our girls and hopefully their lives aren't going to be affected as well."

break ups geoff huegill marriage olympic swimmer

Top Stories

    2018's Top 10 political moments in CQ: #5 to 1

    premium_icon 2018's Top 10 political moments in CQ: #5 to 1

    Politics These were the biggest political stories for CQ in 2018

    Armed robber's vehicle fuelled up at servo on Bruce Hwy

    Armed robber's vehicle fuelled up at servo on Bruce Hwy

    Crime Reports indicate vehicle spotted north of Rockhampton

    • 28th Dec 2018 12:46 PM
    Rocky councillor questions missing link in $75m hwy upgrade

    premium_icon Rocky councillor questions missing link in $75m hwy upgrade

    Council News She says the town needs the government to deliver on vital section.

    Smoke hazards on Bruce Hwy from multiple fires

    Smoke hazards on Bruce Hwy from multiple fires

    Breaking Police chasing alleged armed robber spotted fires

    • 28th Dec 2018 1:02 PM

    Local Partners