Geoff Murphy named one of QLD’s most distinguished builders

The 2013 Rockhampton region Citizen of the Year and managing director of the JM Kelly Group of companies was recently honoured with the Distinguished Constructor Award by The Queensland University of Technology for his integrity, lifetime achievements and contributions to the profession.

JM Kelly is currently managing major projects in Yeppoon, including Salt and the new beachfront water park and has also recently completed construction of Rockhampton's Empire and Rockhampton Hospital building complexes.

Inducted into the University's Construction Hall of Fame, Mr Murphy - who started out as a carpentry apprentice at 17 and began his career in Rockhampton at age 20 - was acknowledged for his leadership, breadth and depth of work and his commitment to his community and staff, including their training and development.

Mr Murphy was sighted for his "strong rapport with employees" and for initiating thousands of apprenticeships and traineeships across Queensland over six decades.

A 1992 graduate of Harvard Business School's owner-president- management program, Geoff built JM Kelly into one of Queensland's largest privately owned construction companies as was recognised as Queensland's chief executive of the year in 1986 and 1998.

Mr Murphy, his family and staff have left their mark across the state with hundreds of major projects from Brisbane to Cairns, including major resorts, apartment buildings, schools, hospitals and significant government infrastructure projects.

Mr Murphy joins other QUT Distinguished Constructors including Leslie Thiess, Jack Hutchinson and Cyril Golding.