Queensland puts hand up for new generator

Queensland Resources Council Chief Executive Ian Macfarlane.

Australian Minister for the Environment and Energy Josh Frydenberg.

FEDERAL Resources Minister Matt Canavan has sent renegade Queensland MP George Christensen to formally ask the ­Japanese Government to build a new coal-fired power station in Australia, signalling the Nationals have doubled down on their demands for coal power generation.

The unashamed foreign investment SOS for a new hi-tech power station in Australia will be considered provocative by some within the Government, but will be cheered by others who believe a new coal-fired generation will be an election winner and lower power prices.

It comes ahead of Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg's crucial meeting on August 10 with state counterparts to win support for the Turnbull Government's National Energy Guarantee.

Senator Canavan, who wrote the correspondence to Japanese companies and Government officials before the Super Saturday by-election drubbing in Longman, has asked Mr Christensen to hand deliver the letters.

Mr Christensen revealed he had been sent on the mission by releasing press statement, entitled, "Dear Japan, build us a power station".

Senator Canavan's correspondence, obtained by The Courier-Mail, states the Turnbull Government had a "technology-neutral approach" to addressing the country's energy mix, which included consideration of high-efficiency, low-energy (HELE) coal-fired power stations.

Japan has moved away from nuclear power and is building several, super-efficient coal-fired generators.

Senator Canavan pointed to the recent Australian Competition and Consumer Commission report into power prices that said new large-scale generation projects required considerable upfront investment and carried significant risk given the difficulty in predicting future electricity prices.

He signalled the Government could offer support for an investment.

"The ACCC considered that where private sector banks are unwilling to finance projects due to uncertainty about the future of an industrial or manufacturing business, there is a role for the Australian government in providing support for such projects in appropriate circumstances," he said.

To JCOAL president Osamu Tsukamoto, Senator Canavan wrote: "While the Australian Government is currently considering its response to this recommendation, the examples that your company can provide with the installation of proven technology that delivers reliable, dispaytchable power with lower emissions at an affordable price will be an important factor for these considerations."

Mr Christensen said Senator Canavan had "entrusted me with the task of hand-delivering these letters which come on the back of the ACCC's report into our high electricity costs which makes the recommendation that the Federal Government consider providing finance to make an investment in clean coal technology more attractive".

Mr Christensen's trip is being entirely paid for by Minerals Council of Australia.

He said Senator Canavan was being was true to the Government's word that it was being technology neutral and was considering HELE coal-fired power stations.

"We're asking the world leaders in clean-coal technology in Japan to consider investing here.

Mr Christensen will deliver letters to the heads of Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) Chairman and JOGMEC Executive Vice President, and also to the Director Coal Division of Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.