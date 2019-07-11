Christensen's radical crackdown on greens' activists

George Christensen at the pro-coal event in Mackay earlier this year.

FEDERAL Dawson MP George Christensen is pushing for greens' activism that disrupts lawful businesses, industry or ports, and puts workers' lives in danger, to be considered an act of terrorism.

His radical call comes as Warrego State Electorate Council puts forward a motion for consideration at this weekend's LNP State Convention urging the Federal Government to de-register animals rights group Aussie Farms as a charity or deductible gift recipient.

The motion states the group - which made national headlines earlier this year for publishing details and addresses of producers in an online map - should be de-registered due to "the threat it presents to Australian agriculture and its biosecurity measures".

Mr Christensen said he wanted to see the Federal Government "up the ante" on people taking illegal actions against law abiding businesses, particularly in the mining and mining service sector.

"We need to strengthen the definition of a terrorist act in section 100.1 of the Criminal Code to ensure it covers the disruption of lawful business, industry, port or transport services and where they put workers lives in danger," he said.

"These green groups are out there disrupting law abiding citizens and businesses and putting lives in danger, all for a political or idealogical cause -that is pretty much the exact definition of terrorism.

"That might be a step too far for some, if it is, then perhaps we should come up with some new category of crime that mirrors this."

DISRUPTION: Two animal rights protesters glued themselves to a road in Brisbane's CBD last month. The pair caused traffic delays for three hours in Brisbane when they superglued themselves to a zebra crossing. NICHOLAS McELROY

Galilee Blockage group spokesman Ben Pennings slammed the call as "sad and pathetic".

"As far as we're concerned peaceful protests which don't endanger anyone, equating that to extreme acts of violence, is a bit sad and pretty pathetic - it's very low-brow politics," Mr Pennings said.

"Peaceful protests have a long and strong history in Australia."

Mr Christensen said he planned to raise his "severe" crackdown on green groups with the relevant ministers and would seek support from his fellow members of parliament.

He has also thrown his support behind stripping the tax deductibility status of environmental groups that advocate for breaking the law or support organised activities where the law is being broken.

"I think we just need to have tougher penalties both at a state level and a federal level to deal with this stuff and that's why I'm putting this forward and pitching these ideas," he said.

"I've already spoken to the National Party room on these matters and I think that my views were widely supported by those in the National Party side of the LNP Government."

Aussie Farms is one of more than 100 motions to go before the weekend's LNP State Convention - which if passed are to be considered by the party's parliamentary wing.

The convention has become renowned for its previous controversial motions, including moving the Labour Day public holiday to October, changing existing abortion legislation and crocodile culls.

And this year will not disappoint - which is why Daily Mercury has complied a list of the gems you'll be talking about around the water cooler come Monday - from the common-sense to the eccentric.

MOTIONS SUBMITTED:

MOBILE PHONE BAN

That an LNP State Government moves to implement a ban on mobile phones in all primary and secondary schools. Submitted by Southern Downs.

CROCODILES

Removal of saltwater crocodiles [Crocodylus Porosus] from the Queensland endangered species list. Submitted by Hinchinbrook State Electorate Council.

PROTECTION OF EARLY-TERM BABIES

A call for a LNP State Government to legislate that babies born alive during a late (post-20 week) abortion be given the same protection under the law as any other newborn child. Submitted by Metro South Region.

Mackay Shooters Supplies are calling for unwanted guns like these to be handed in during the current amnesty. Jonathan Reichard

FIREARMS REGISTER

The introduction of an industry-funded, fully-automated firearms register with instant cradle to grave tracking of firearms. Submitted by Policy Standing Committee.

DRUG HARM MINIMISATION

That the LNP calls on incoming LNP State Government to conduct a review into harm minimisation strategies, including pill testing, to counter drug-related deaths. Submitted by Moggill State Electorate Council.

GENDER REASSIGNMENT

That this Convention of the LNP calls on the Federal Coalition Government to end taxpayer funded gender reassignment operations for public servants and members of the Australian Defence Forces. Submitted by Northern Region.

PROHIBITION OF FACE-COVERINGS IN PUBLIC

For a LNP State Government to legislate that face-coverings which have the purpose of concealing the identity of an individual in all public places are prohibited. Submitted by Nicklin State Electorate Council.

AUSTRALIA DAY

A call for the LNP to support the legislated protection of January 26 as Australia Day. Submitted by Oodgeroo State Electorate Council.

A large crowd attended the Anzac Day ceremony in Coffs Harbour. Sam Flanagan

HARSHER PENALTIES

A call to bring in harsher penalties for offences that cause harm when the offender is affected by illegal drugs. Submitted by Lockyer State Electorate Council.

CONVICTED CHILD SEX OFFENDERS REGISTER

A publicly searchable register of convicted child sex offenders implemented by a LNP State Government. Oodgeroo State Electorate Council.

MORE FUNDING FOR CORONERS COURT

An increase in funding to the Coroners Court in order to deliver justice to grieving families in Queensland in a timely manner. Submitted by LNPW.

FRESH WATER GRID

The construction of a strategic fresh water grid to satisfy the entire nation's agricultural, industrial and urban requirements while meeting legislated environmental and ecological standards. Submitted by Pumicestone State Electorate Council.

TROPICAL GRASS BREEDING PROGRAM

The funding of a tropical grass breeding program to improve the competitiveness, efficiency and profitability of the Queensland dairy industry. Submitted by Nicklin State Electorate Council.

DROUGHT RESILIENCE FUTURE FUND

That this Convention of the LNP calls on the Federal Coalition Government to establish a Drought Resilience Future Fund to provide financial aid and support to farmers suffering from drought. Submitted by YLNP.

PRIORITY DEVELOPMENT AREAS

A move to give local authorities control of land locked up in Priority Development Areas, allowing for all development within local government areas to be subject to the same assessment process. Submitted by YLNP.

RURAL FIRE SERVICES FUNDING

That this Convention of the LNP calls on the LNP State Opposition to make every effort to ensure changes to the management and funding of the Rural Fire Services do not adversely affect Queenslanders. Submitted by South West Region.

DIABETIES TREATMENTS

A call for the Federal Government to provide people with diabetes access to free needles or EPI pens if their use is part of their treatment. Submitted by Southern Downs.

A package of EpiPens. Rich Pedroncelli

INCENTIVES FOR ANTENATAL STAFF

An investigation into incentives for antenatal medical staff to work in regional areas, similar to those incentives used in the education model. Submitted by LNPW.

CAP ON UNIVERSITY PLACES

That the LNP calls on the Federal Coalition Government to introduce an industry demand cap on university places. Submitted by YLNP.

AGRICULTURAL SCHOOL PROGRAMS

The reintroduction of agricultural school programs by a LNP State Government. Submitted by Southern Downs State Electorate Council.

SUPPORT FOR BLACK LUNG VICTIMS

A call for a LNP State Government to introduce a levy on all coal extracted from Queensland or another mechanism to support Black Lung victims. Submitted by Dawson Federal Divisional Council.

BUSH FIRE INQUIRY

That the LNP State Opposition highlights the need for a full inquiry into the Central Queensland bushfires of 2018-2019. Submitted by YLNP.

STATE OWNED FORESTRY INDUSTRY

The re-establishment of a State-owned and operated forestry industry throughout Queensland. Submitted by Mirani State Electorate Council.

RED TAPE REDUCTION ON MINING PROPOSALS

That the Convention of the LNP calls on an incoming LNP State Government to streamline the reduction of regulatory red tape and the time taken for the approval of mining projects. Submitted by Nicklin State Electorate Council.

GLENCORE COAL MINING LEASE

A request that a "use it or lose it" policy be established in relation to the Glencore Coal Mining Lease at Wandoan. Submitted by Callide State Electorate Council.

TAX DEDUCTIONS FOR CHILD CARE EXPENSES

That this Convention of the LNP calls on the Federal Coalition Government to allow for 100 per cent of childcare expenses to be claimed as a tax deduction with no maximum claim limit. Submitted by YLNP.

UNITED NATIONS PROBE

A call for the Federal Coalition Government to initiate an investigation into the scope and role of the United Nations. Submitted by Kurwongbah State Electorate Council.

POLYSTYRENE BAN

For the LNP to support a ban on expanded polystyrene for singleuse applications, such as food and drink containers and food and electronic goods packaging. Submitted by Bulimba State Electorate Council.

DEPARTMENTAL BUDGETS

That this Convention of the LNP calls on the Federal Coalition Government and an incoming LNP State Government to remove or extend the expiration of Departmental Budgets that requires them to be spent within a financial year, or have the money returned to Treasury and allow departments to manage their spending in accordance with their needs rather than be limited to the date on the calendar. Submitted by Stretton State Electorate Council.

AMENDMENT TO CHARITABLE & NON-PROFIT GAMING ACT

That this Convention of the LNP calls on an incoming LNP State Government to amend legislation ensuring that the game of "Jokers Wild", also known as "Jag the Joker", be considered as a promotional game and as a game of chance. Submitted by Callide State Electorate Council.

24 HOUR LIBRARIES

Support for a call on the Brisbane City Council to trial 24 hour libraries. Submitted by YLNP.

Little Haven second hand pop up shop in Mary st. Renee Albrecht

INCREASED RESOURCES TO NATIONAL PARKS

For a State LNP Government to provide, in consultation with local communities, increased resourcing and support for the management of Queensland national parks, state forests and other Crown lands, with respect to fuel load reduction, fire access trails, fire brakes, common boundary fencing, and pest species containment, control and eradication. Submitted by Southern Downs State Electorate Council.

PROSTITUTION LAW CHANGES

The development of policies to provide support for social change for sex industry workers. Submitted by Metro South Region.

RURAL SPEED LIMITS

A call for a LNP State Government to enforce the 85th percentile rule as the default method of determining rural speed limits. Submitted by Nicklin State Electorate Council.

MINIMUM MANDATORY SENTENCING

That this Convention of the LNP calls on a LNP State Government to provide for minimum mandatory sentencing as a must-have measure to crack down on crime. Submitted by Stretton.

CLASSIFICATION OF LEICHHARDT HIGHWAY

A call for the Federal Coalition Government to reclassify the Leichhardt Highway from Goondiwindi to the Capricorn Highway as a Federal National Highway. Submitted by Callide State Electorate Council.

ABC FUNDING

That this Convention of the LNP calls on the Federal Coalition Government to sell and relocate ABC studio facilities away from expensive inner city areas with any profits to provide increased funding to the ABC. Submitted by Policy Steering Committee.

TRIGGER MAPPING POLICY

A call for an investigation into the legality of the provisions of the "Nature Conservation Act 1992" that have enabled the State Government to impose an updated trigger map impacting landholders' ability to manage their land. Submitted by Warrego State Electorate Council.