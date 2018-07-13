Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Actor George Clooney.
Actor George Clooney. Contributed
Celebrity

Clooney crash video shows actor thrown in air

by Paolo Santalucia and Nicole Winfield
12th Jul 2018 9:56 AM

VIDEO of George Clooney's nasty road accident has been released.

The actor slammed his motorbike into an oncoming car that turned suddenly into his lane on Tuesday and was thrown several meters in the air on the Italian island of Sardinia, according to video of the crash.

Surveillance video of the crash, apparently taken by a fixed security video, was obtained by the newspaper Corriere della Sera.

It shows a blue Mercedes veering into oncoming traffic apparently to turn into a residential compound near Olbia. The video shows what is reported as Clooney's scooter crashing into the car while another scooter alongside him manages to veer around it.

Clooney is thrown over the front of his bike and up in the air before landing on the asphalt, where the car driver and other witnesses come to help. The John Paul II hospital in Olbia confirmed Clooney was treated there and released after a few hours.

Local media representatives who gathered at the hospital said the Oscar-winning actor-director left in a van through a side exit.

"He is recovering at his home and will be fine," Clooney spokesman Stan Rosenfield told The Associated Press.

Clooney was reportedly in Sardinia filming a television miniseries adapted from Joseph Heller's World War II novel Catch-22. He has been staying at a lush, gated rental villa in the high-end Puntaldia neighbourhood on Sardinia's northeastern coast, which overlooks the Tyrrhenian Sea. Staff at the home declined to comment.

Clooney is a frequent visitor to Italy. He has a home on Lake Como and was married in Venice in 2014 to the British human rights lawyer Amal Clooney.

Related Items

Show More
celebrity editors picks george clooney motorbike crash video

Top Stories

    Concerns surround the rusting Middle Island Observatory

    premium_icon Concerns surround the rusting Middle Island Observatory

    Environment It's been dormant since 2008 and calls are growing louder for action

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    CQ mother goes on a drunken rampage against police

    premium_icon CQ mother goes on a drunken rampage against police

    Crime Her list of charges was shockingly long.

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    What's on in CQ: Guide to 72 hours across the region

    premium_icon What's on in CQ: Guide to 72 hours across the region

    News Discover what's happening this weekend in CQ.

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    Rocky man wins Australian's lawn mower championships

    premium_icon Rocky man wins Australian's lawn mower championships

    News LAWN mower national titles draw in 80 mowers across Australia

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners