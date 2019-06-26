Prince George’s teacher to wed Will’s BFF

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Launch King's Cup Regatta

PRINCE George's teacher is set to marry one of his dad's best friends - and it sounds like a textbook romance.

Lucy Lanigan-O'Keeffe, 31, teaches outdoor learning and mindfulness at Thomas's Battersea, in southwest London, where George, five, has been a student for two years, reports The Sun.

She got engaged last week to property mogul Thomas van Straubenzee, 36, one of Prince William's oldest friends and Princess Charlotte's godfather.

Prince William and Thomas Van Straubenzee have been friends since their school days. Picture: Supplied

The four-year-old princess will be following her brother to Thomas' in September.

Friends leaked news of their relationship back in April, reportedly telling the Daily Mail: "They are very happy and have been going out for some months now. It's a serious relationship."

William is expected to be an usher at his friend's wedding, where Charlotte and George will be a bridesmaid and pageboy.

Thomas van Straubenzee and Lucy Lanigan-O'Keefe reportedly met through William and Kate. Picture: Supplied

Van Straubenzee made a speech at William and Kate's wedding in 2011, meaning the Duke of Cambridge may well return the favour.

Van Straubenzee was introduced to Lanigan-O'Keeffe by a mutual friend a year ago, with The Times explaining: "Nobody would be surprised if Prince William or his wife, Kate, were involved."

The van Straubenzees have known Harry and William since their primary school days at the exclusive Ludgrove School in Berkshire.

Both van Straubenzee and his younger brother Charlie, 31, were ushers at Harry's royal wedding last year, where Charlie gave a speech.

Prince George’s teacher Lucy Lanigan-O'Keefe is marrying William’s best friend. Picture: Supplied

Prince William at Thomas van Straubenzee’s first wedding. Picture: AP

He's expected to be one of baby Archie's godparents - while van Straubenzee joined William in New Zealand for his first international solo tour back in 2005.

Van Straubenzee was previously married to pro tennis player Lady Melissa Percy, daughter of the Duke of Northumberland, but the couple divorced in 2016 after three years of marriage.

William and Kate reportedly played matchmaker for the prince’s best friend and George’s teacher. Picture: Matrix Pictures

They wed at Percy's family home Alnwick Castle, the set of Hogwarts in the Harry Potter films.

Lanigan-O'Keeffe, who hails from Ireland, is the sister of Olympic pentathlete Arthur.

Van Straubenzee's older brother Henry died in a car crash aged 18 and the two princes are patrons of a memorial fund set up in his memory.

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.