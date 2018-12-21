Geotechnician and beautician face the music for meth driving

A GEOTECHNICIAN on his P-plates and a beautician have both faced the music after being busted driving on the drug ice in the Mackay region.

Andrew John Walter Lay, 35, of Mackay and Anne-Louise Rasmussen, 24, of Alligator Creek, fronted Mackay Magistrates Court on Thursday, in separate cases.

Lay pleaded guilty to driving with methamphetamines (ice) present in his saliva at Cremorne on October 18, and Rasmussen pleaded guilty to the same offence at Mackay on September 14.

Rasmussen also pleaded guilty to possessing drug utensils on the same day - a pink straw and a small mirror contaminated with white powder.

Prosecutor Angela Kang told the court Lay, who appeared unrepresented, was intercepted by police officers conducting static enforcement about 6.45pm.

He failed an initial saliva test and a second test, which was later forensically examined.

Lay had little to say to Magistrate Damien Dwyer, but mentioned he worked as a geotechnician.

Mr Dwyer took into account an early plea of guilty, showing remorse, but noted Lay had been on a provisional licence.

Lay was fined $930 and disqualified from driving for five months.

In Rasmussen's case, Ms Kang told the court that police had approached when Rasmussen hopped back in her car after exiting a McDonald's about 1pm.

Tests found her to be driving with ice in her system and she told officers she had smoked ice with a pipe about 5am.

Defence solicitor Geoff Govey, of Taylor's Solicitors, said Rasmussen would struggle to maintain her job as a beautician due to her inevitable licence loss.

Mr Dwyer considered an early plea, fined her $710 and ordered a four month licence disqualification.

Rasmussen was also ordered to attend a drug diversion session, or forfeit $450 recognisance.