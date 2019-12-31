German cameleer moves to Central Qld

Cameleer Nabil Lamliab with Lisa Uszkoreit, Elmedina, Jay and Talis Everingham and Turbo at the Causeway Lake markets

A NEWCOMER to Yeppoon seemed to have fallen in love with one of the region’s camels when she visited the Causeway Lake markets on Sunday.

Lisa Uszkoreit turned her back on her husband Jay Everingham to lavish pats and kisses on Turbo.

“I became a cameleer when I came to Australia 10 years ago,” said the German-born mother of two.

“I was backpacking when I got a job at Kings Creek Station in Central Australia.

“They are so beautiful, like gentle giants.”

Logan and Darcy Bishop with John Richardson and his camel Tyson at the Causeway Lake markets

Ms Uszkoreit, who works in motorhome rentals, and her husband, who is a pilot, moved to the Capricorn Coast just a few weeks ago, and spent their first Christmas in Yeppoon.

Her children grew up around horses but, now they’ve met John Richardson’s camels, who knows?

Maybe Elmedina and Talis will become cameleers like their adventurous mother.