Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cameleer Nabil Lamliab with Lisa Uszkoreit, Elmedina, Jay and Talis Everingham and Turbo at the Causeway Lake markets
Cameleer Nabil Lamliab with Lisa Uszkoreit, Elmedina, Jay and Talis Everingham and Turbo at the Causeway Lake markets
News

German cameleer moves to Central Qld

Jann Houley, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
31st Dec 2019 12:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEWCOMER to Yeppoon seemed to have fallen in love with one of the region’s camels when she visited the Causeway Lake markets on Sunday.

Lisa Uszkoreit turned her back on her husband Jay Everingham to lavish pats and kisses on Turbo.

“I became a cameleer when I came to Australia 10 years ago,” said the German-born mother of two.

“I was backpacking when I got a job at Kings Creek Station in Central Australia.

“They are so beautiful, like gentle giants.”

Logan and Darcy Bishop with John Richardson and his camel Tyson at the Causeway Lake markets
Logan and Darcy Bishop with John Richardson and his camel Tyson at the Causeway Lake markets

Ms Uszkoreit, who works in motorhome rentals, and her husband, who is a pilot, moved to the Capricorn Coast just a few weeks ago, and spent their first Christmas in Yeppoon.

Her children grew up around horses but, now they’ve met John Richardson’s camels, who knows?

Maybe Elmedina and Talis will become cameleers like their adventurous mother.

camel ride causeway lake family events
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOLD UP: Offenders on the run following armed robbery

        premium_icon HOLD UP: Offenders on the run following armed robbery

        Crime Two men allegedly entered a Park Avenue convenience store and demanded cash and cigarettes from the attendant.

        CQ firey says compo should be nationwide

        premium_icon CQ firey says compo should be nationwide

        News “THAT’S a kick in the guts”.

        ‘A true gentleman’: Community remembers late legend

        premium_icon ‘A true gentleman’: Community remembers late legend

        News A Capricorn Coast identity has been remembered fondly for his humour, warmth and...

        Here’s the hottest ways to kiss 2019 goodbye

        premium_icon Here’s the hottest ways to kiss 2019 goodbye

        News Here’s your guide to celebrate the end of 2019, and welcome a new decade.