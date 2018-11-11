German tourist falls in love with Rocky's beef lifestyle

DRESSED in her Akubra and her Tough Enough To Wear Pink attire, German tourist Jana Vonbank, looked every inch the part as she savoured her first taste of a big cattle auction at the CQLX Saleyards.

Ms Vonbank, 20, had been exploring south-east Queensland before making the trek to the Beef Capital and an exciting new lifestyle.

"I'm just travelling and working sometimes and I'm having a great time here,” she said at Friday's sales.

Last weekend, she headed to the Great Western Hotel to check out the Young Guns and Top Guns finals when she became enamoured with the bucking wild side of Rocky's rodeo scene.

cattle at the Gracemere Salesyard November 09 2018 Jann Houley

There, she met a cattle property owner who offered her a chance to try her hand in the cattle industry.

"We're doing mustering and fencing and farm stuff,” Ms Vonbank said.

"It's something different from city life in Germany and I wanted to do something different.

"I'm enjoying it. I love it. I love working with the horses and cattle.”

Ms Vonbank has enjoyed farm life so much she plans to stay on working at the property until Christmas, when she heads back home to Germany.

Cattle awaiting Gracemere Sales Jann Houley

"It's teaching me a lot of skills,” she said.

"I could ride but not very well so I'm learning to ride horses properly and I'm getting good now.

"I've learnt so much about it all, like learning how to deal with cattle and the business.”

A big part of the business is selling stock and conditions are improving.

On Friday Landmark Rockhampton company agent Trent McKinlay was at the Saleyards presenting a "good quality line” of around 600 heifers.

"The market has improved over the last month just with that bit of rain and weather about,” he said.

Landmark agent Trent McKinlay at Gracemere Salesyard November 09 2018 Jann Houley

"It's died the heat off again and there are a few more numbers starting to come back in.

"Good quality lines of cattle are still making good money.

"Good general rain is all we need because the patchy storms aren't enough to fire it up and there are even places in Central Queensland that are very dry.”

With a lack of feed in some areas due to lack of rain, there are still lines of cattle on the market that are still struggling to meet quality sizes.

However, sales have remained steady with no evident affect on the number of bidders or sales at the auctions as of late.